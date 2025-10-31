Coherent Announces Agreement to Sell Materials Processing Tools Product Division to Bystronic

SAXONBURG, Pa., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) (“Coherent,” “We,” or the “Company”), a global leader in photonics, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its product division that makes and sells tools for materials processing to Bystronic, an international leader in sheet metal processing technology and innovation. Proceeds will be used to reduce debt, which will be immediately accretive to Coherent’s EPS.

Based near Munich, Germany, Coherent’s tools for materials processing business unit employs approximately 400 people and generates approximately $100 million in annual sales.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Bystronic. This transaction is the result of our portfolio review process, and furthers our strategy to concentrate efforts on core growth markets and products,” said Jim Anderson, CEO of Coherent.

Closing Conditions

We expect the transaction to close in early 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter & communications and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. Visit our website at coherent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, estimates, and projections that constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. The words "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including statements about the timing of closing of the sale of our Aerospace and Defense business, the use of proceeds therefrom, the impact of the sale on our financial results, and our expectations with respect to optimizing our strategic portfolio and focusing on core growth markets, are forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from its historical experience and our present expectations or projections.

The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it herein have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs, or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct. In addition to general industry and global economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to: (i) the failure of any one or more of the assumptions stated herein to prove to be correct; (ii) the terms of the Company’s indebtedness and ability to service such debt, (iii) risks relating to future integration and/or restructuring actions; (iv) fluctuations in purchasing patterns of customers and end users; (v) the ability of the Company to retain and hire key employees; (vi) changes in demand in the Company’s end markets along with the Company’s ability to respond to such market changes; (vii) the timely release of new products and acceptance of such new products by the market; (viii) the introduction of new products by competitors and other competitive responses; (ix) the Company’s ability to assimilate other recently acquired businesses, and realize synergies, cost savings, and opportunities for growth in connection therewith, together with the risks, costs, and uncertainties associated with such acquisitions; (x) the risks to realizing the benefits of investments in research and development and commercialization of innovations; (xi) the risks that the Company’s stock price will not trade in line with industrial technology leaders; (xii) the impact of trade protection measures, such as import tariffs by the United States or retaliatory actions taken by other countries; and/or (xiii) the risks relating to forward-looking statements and other “Risk Factors” identified from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which filings are available from the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, or otherwise.

