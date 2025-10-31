AB Akola Group's notification on the Annual information for the Audited Financial Year 2024/2025

On 31 October 2025 the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Akola Group approved the consolidated and the Company’s Financial Statements, consolidated Management Report, the Independent Practitioners’ Limited Assurance Report on AB Akola Group consolidated Sustainability Report, and Independent Auditor's Report on the Company’s consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2025.

Key financial indicators

Consolidated revenues of the subsidiaries of AB Akola Group (the Group) for the financial year 2024/2025 exceeded EUR 1 580 million and were 4.9% higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year. The Group sold 3,116 thousand tons of various products, or 3% more than in the same period last year. Gross profit increased by 28.4% to EUR 194 million and operating profit by 71.2% to EUR 79 million. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 110 million, 49.9% higher than the previous year. Net profit increased by 143.6% to EUR 61 million.

 2023/20242024/20252024/2025
compared with
2023/2024, %
Total trading volume, tons3,025,1433,116,3393
Revenue, thousand EUR1,506,2381,580,6994.9
Gross profit, thousand EUR151,116194,08628.4
EBITDA, thousand EUR73,547110,21949.9
Operating profit, thousand EUR46,09678,91671.2
Net profit, thousand EUR24,91360,692143.6


Performance of the Audited Business Segments

‘Partners for Farmers’ segment generated EUR 1,151.7 million in revenue in 2024/2025 financial year and were 1.2% higher than a year ago. Gross profit reached EUR 92 million, and operating profit amounted to EUR 28.9 million.

Partners for farmers2023/20242024/20252024/2025
compared with
2023/2024, %
Revenue, thousand EUR1,137,7451,151,7381.2
Gross profit, thousand EUR81,63592,08812.8
Operating profit, thousand EUR19,59528,93047.6


Total revenue in the ‘Food Production’ segment increased by 12.7% to EUR 449.1 million compared to the same period last year. The segment's gross profit grew to EUR 84.9 million, while operating profit increased to EUR 39.1 million.

Food production2023/20242024/20252024/2025
compared with
2023/2024, %
Revenue, thousand EUR398,686449,13412.7
Gross profit, thousand EUR58,25484,94945.8
Operating profit, thousand EUR20,45039,17091.5


Revenue in the ‘Farming’ segment amounted to EUR 47.6 million, up 9.3% year-on-year. The segment’s gross profit amounted to EUR 12.9 million, while operating profit reached EUR 11.2 million.

Farming2023/20242024/20252024/2025
compared with
2023/2024, %
Revenue, thousand EUR43,62147,6829.3
Gross profit, thousand EUR7,23212,97779.4
Operating profit, thousand EUR6,04911,26086.1


Revenue for the ‘Other Products and Services’ segment amounted to EUR 20.8 million. Gross profit for this segment was EUR 4 million, while operating loss amounted to EUR 444 thousand.

Other products and services2023/20242024/20252024/2025
compared with
2023/2024, %
Revenue, thousand EUR19,24520,8448.3
Gross profit, thousand EUR3,9954,0691.9
Operating profit, thousand EUR2(444)(22,300)


AB Akola Group owns the largest group of agricultural and food production companies in the Baltic States, employing over 5 thousand people. The Group operates along the entire food production chain from 'field to fork': producing, processing, and marketing agricultural and food products, and providing goods and services to farmers.


For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika
Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt
Mob. +370 619 19 403

Attachments


abakolagroup-2025-06-30-en A.YE.Opinion (IFRS, SA, Conso, ESEF)_PIE_EN_e-signed20251010 Akola sustainability limited assurance report 2025 (en) (signed)

