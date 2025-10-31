AB Akola Group's notification on the Annual information for the Audited Financial Year 2024/2025

On 31 October 2025 the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Akola Group approved the consolidated and the Company’s Financial Statements, consolidated Management Report, the Independent Practitioners’ Limited Assurance Report on AB Akola Group consolidated Sustainability Report, and Independent Auditor's Report on the Company’s consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2025.

Key financial indicators

Consolidated revenues of the subsidiaries of AB Akola Group (the Group) for the financial year 2024/2025 exceeded EUR 1 580 million and were 4.9% higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year. The Group sold 3,116 thousand tons of various products, or 3% more than in the same period last year. Gross profit increased by 28.4% to EUR 194 million and operating profit by 71.2% to EUR 79 million. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 110 million, 49.9% higher than the previous year. Net profit increased by 143.6% to EUR 61 million.

2023/2024 2024/2025 2024/2025

compared with

2023/2024, % Total trading volume, tons 3,025,143 3,116,339 3 Revenue, thousand EUR 1,506,238 1,580,699 4.9 Gross profit, thousand EUR 151,116 194,086 28.4 EBITDA, thousand EUR 73,547 110,219 49.9 Operating profit, thousand EUR 46,096 78,916 71.2 Net profit, thousand EUR 24,913 60,692 143.6





Performance of the Audited Business Segments

‘Partners for Farmers’ segment generated EUR 1,151.7 million in revenue in 2024/2025 financial year and were 1.2% higher than a year ago. Gross profit reached EUR 92 million, and operating profit amounted to EUR 28.9 million.

Partners for farmers 2023/2024 2024/2025 2024/2025

compared with

2023/2024, % Revenue, thousand EUR 1,137,745 1,151,738 1.2 Gross profit, thousand EUR 81,635 92,088 12.8 Operating profit, thousand EUR 19,595 28,930 47.6





Total revenue in the ‘Food Production’ segment increased by 12.7% to EUR 449.1 million compared to the same period last year. The segment's gross profit grew to EUR 84.9 million, while operating profit increased to EUR 39.1 million.

Food production 2023/2024 2024/2025 2024/2025

compared with

2023/2024, % Revenue, thousand EUR 398,686 449,134 12.7 Gross profit, thousand EUR 58,254 84,949 45.8 Operating profit, thousand EUR 20,450 39,170 91.5





Revenue in the ‘Farming’ segment amounted to EUR 47.6 million, up 9.3% year-on-year. The segment’s gross profit amounted to EUR 12.9 million, while operating profit reached EUR 11.2 million.

Farming 2023/2024 2024/2025 2024/2025

compared with

2023/2024, % Revenue, thousand EUR 43,621 47,682 9.3 Gross profit, thousand EUR 7,232 12,977 79.4 Operating profit, thousand EUR 6,049 11,260 86.1





Revenue for the ‘Other Products and Services’ segment amounted to EUR 20.8 million. Gross profit for this segment was EUR 4 million, while operating loss amounted to EUR 444 thousand.

Other products and services 2023/2024 2024/2025 2024/2025

compared with

2023/2024, % Revenue, thousand EUR 19,245 20,844 8.3 Gross profit, thousand EUR 3,995 4,069 1.9 Operating profit, thousand EUR 2 (444) (22,300)





AB Akola Group owns the largest group of agricultural and food production companies in the Baltic States, employing over 5 thousand people. The Group operates along the entire food production chain from 'field to fork': producing, processing, and marketing agricultural and food products, and providing goods and services to farmers.





For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Mob. +370 619 19 403

Attachments