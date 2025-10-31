Capricor Therapeutics to Present Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update on November 10

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after the market close on Monday, November 10, 2025. Management will then host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.

Title:



Capricor Therapeutics Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast Date: Monday, November 10, 2025



Time: 4:30 p.m. ET



Call Details: Toll-Free: 1-800-717-1738

International: 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 13683



Participants can use the guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator, or click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event.



Webcast: Webcast – Click Here



A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics to redefine the treatment landscape for rare diseases. At the forefront of our innovation is our lead product candidate, Deramiocel, an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy that is currently in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Extensive preclinical and clinical data have demonstrated Deramiocel’s potent immunomodulatory and anti-fibrotic effects in helping to preserve cardiac and skeletal muscle function in DMD. Capricor is also leveraging the power of its exosome technology, using its proprietary StealthX™ platform in preclinical development focused on vaccinology and the targeted delivery of oligonucleotides, proteins, and small-molecule therapeutics, with the potential to treat and prevent a wide range of diseases. At Capricor, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of possibility and forging a path toward transformative treatments for those in need. For more information, visit capricor.com , and follow Capricor on Facebook , Instagram and X .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor’s product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including future interactions with regulatory authorities and the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; manufacturing capabilities; dates for regulatory meetings; the potential that required regulatory inspections may be delayed or not be successful, which would delay or prevent product approval; the ability to achieve product milestones and to receive milestone payments from commercial partners; and any other statements about Capricor’s management team’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “could,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor’s business is set forth in Capricor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2025, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 11, 2025. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Capricor has entered into an agreement for the exclusive commercialization and distribution of Deramiocel for DMD in the United States and Japan with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (U.S. subsidiary: NS Pharma, Inc.), subject to regulatory approval. Deramiocel and the StealthX™ vaccine are investigational candidates and have not been approved for commercial use in any indication.

For more information, please contact:

Capricor Media Contact:

Raquel Cona

KCSA Strategic Communications

rcona@kcsa.com

212.896.1204