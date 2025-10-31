Superior Energy Services Appoints Joanna Clark as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Joanna Clark to the role of Senior Vice President and General Counsel, effective immediately. Clark, who most recently served as Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, brings over two decades of international legal and corporate governance experience to the position.

Since joining Superior Energy Services in 2015, Clark has held a series of increasingly senior legal roles across global operations, including Regional Legal Counsel, International Counsel, and Global Operations Counsel. In her most recent role, she served as a strategic legal advisor to the Board, CEO, and executive leadership, overseeing corporate governance, compliance, and complex commercial transactions.

“Joanna has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, legal acumen, and a deep understanding of our business,” said Dave Lesar, CEO of Superior Energy Services. “Her promotion to General Counsel reflects her outstanding contributions and our confidence in her ability to guide Superior through an increasingly complex regulatory and commercial landscape.”

Clark’s career spans multiple continents, including significant legal leadership roles in Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Clark is a licensed solicitor of England & Wales and certified by the Texas Supreme Court to practice in-house as a foreign legal consultant (not licensed in Texas). Prior to joining Superior, Clark served in-house at Aviva Plc and practiced at Eversheds Sutherland LLP. Her expertise includes M&A, corporate governance, international commercial and compliance matters, and litigation strategy, with a strong track record of aligning legal strategy with business objectives and managing legal risk on a global platform.

In her new role, Clark will continue to lead Superior’s legal, risk management, and compliance functions, supporting the company’s mission to deliver safe, efficient, and innovative energy services worldwide.

