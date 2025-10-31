United Kingdom Food Safety Testing Markets, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2030F - Growing Shift Toward Rapid and Real-Time Testing Technologies Amid Stringent Government Regulations

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Food Safety Testing Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom Food Safety Testing Market was valued at USD 30.43 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 42.68 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.76%

The United Kingdom Food Safety Testing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness of foodborne illnesses, stringent regulatory standards, and a rising demand for high-quality, contamination-free food products. As consumers become more health-conscious and educated about food safety risks, there is growing pressure on food manufacturers and suppliers to ensure transparency and compliance with safety standards.







The market is being further propelled by advancements in testing technologies, including rapid testing kits, PCR-based methods, and chromatography techniques, which offer quicker and more accurate detection of pathogens, allergens, chemical residues, and other contaminants. Additionally, the increasing complexity of food supply chains, along with the growing popularity of imported food items, has heightened the need for robust testing protocols throughout production, packaging, and distribution.



A strong regulatory framework led by authorities such as the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and adherence to EU and international food safety norms continue to support the development of the sector. Furthermore, the expansion of accredited laboratories and third-party testing services has made food safety testing more accessible to small and medium-sized food businesses.



E-commerce and online grocery shopping trends have also played a role, as consumers demand safer, traceable, and quality-assured food products delivered directly to their homes. Rising concerns about allergens and food fraud have led to increased demand for testing in sectors like meat, dairy, ready-to-eat meals, and bakery items. With ongoing public health initiatives, technological innovation, and rising consumer expectations, the UK Food Safety Testing market is poised for steady growth in the coming years, supported by investments from both public and private sectors to ensure food safety across the entire value chain.



Key Market Drivers

Stringent Government Regulations and Compliance Requirements



One of the primary drivers of the UK Food Safety Testing market is the stringent regulatory framework governing food production and distribution. Authorities such as the Food Standards Agency (FSA) play a central role in monitoring food safety standards across the supply chain. Compliance with regulations related to pathogen detection, allergen labeling, pesticide residue, and hygiene practices are mandatory for all food businesses operating in the UK. With Brexit, the UK has also established new regulatory pathways while aligning closely with global standards such as Codex Alimentarius and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).



Regular audits, enforcement actions, and public safety alerts ensure that food businesses remain vigilant, leading to increased investment in safety testing solutions. Food manufacturers and retailers face reputational and financial risks if non-compliance is detected, which further reinforces the demand for accurate and timely food testing. Moreover, penalties for food safety violations have become stricter, and businesses are taking a proactive approach to ensure full compliance. This dynamic regulatory environment continues to act as a powerful catalyst, encouraging the adoption of advanced food safety testing technologies and services throughout the UK's food sector.



Key Market Challenges

High Cost of Advanced Testing Technologies



One of the major challenges in the UK Food Safety Testing market is the high cost of implementing and maintaining advanced testing technologies. Sophisticated methods such as PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), chromatography, mass spectrometry, and genome sequencing require expensive equipment, skilled technicians, and ongoing calibration and validation. While large food corporations may afford these investments, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) often struggle to allocate sufficient budget for in-house testing facilities or even frequent third-party services.



This financial barrier limits widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies, especially in smaller food businesses that form a significant portion of the UK's food sector. Moreover, the cost of compliance can increase significantly with the need for multiple tests - microbiological, chemical, allergen, and authenticity - all of which are increasingly demanded by regulators and consumers. In addition, post-Brexit regulatory divergence may create further cost implications as companies need to meet separate UK and EU testing standards for exports.



Key Market Trends

Shift Toward Rapid and Real-Time Testing Technologies



A major trend transforming the UK food safety testing market is the increasing adoption of rapid and real-time testing technologies. Traditional laboratory testing methods, while accurate, are often time-consuming and resource intensive. In contrast, rapid testing kits - such as lateral flow assays, biosensors, portable PCR systems, and immunoassays - offer quick results, allowing food producers and quality control teams to make faster decisions and prevent contaminated products from reaching consumers.



This trend is driven by the growing demand for shorter production cycles, especially in perishable goods like fresh produce, meat, and dairy. Companies now require real-time data to maintain quality, reduce waste, and ensure compliance with food safety regulations without delaying supply chains. Rapid testing is also being adopted in retail settings, food service environments, and field inspections, enabling decentralized and flexible safety monitoring.



Technological advancements are improving the sensitivity and accuracy of these rapid tools, making them more competitive with lab-based methods. Additionally, the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) and AI analytics with testing devices enabling automated monitoring, early warning systems, and predictive safety measures.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $30.43 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.68 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered United Kingdom



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

SGS United Kingdom Limited

Bureau Veritas UK Limited

ALS Laboratories (UK) Limited

Intertek Group Plc.

TUV SUD UK Limited

Eurofins Food Testing UK Limited

Fera Science Limited

Campden BRI Group

Food Forensics Limited

Northern Hygiene Laboratories Limited

United Kingdom Food Safety Testing Market, By Contaminants:

Pathogens

Pesticides

GMOs

Mycotoxin

Allergens

Others

United Kingdom Food Safety Testing Market, By Technology:

Traditional

Rapid

United Kingdom Food Safety Testing Market, By Food Tested:

Meat

Poultry

Seafood

Dairy

Processed Foods

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

United Kingdom Food Safety Testing Market, By Region:

Scotland

South-East

London

South-West

East-Anglia

Yorkshire & Humberside

East Midlands

