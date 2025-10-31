Behind the Bathroom Door: Urology Care Foundation Flushes Out Myths for Bladder Health Month

BALTIMORE, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November is Bladder Health Month, and the Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the official foundation of the American Urological Association, is lifting the lid on bladder health—flushing out myths, streaming in facts, and making a splash about the importance of speaking up about symptoms.

Each year, millions of men and women silently struggle with bladder health conditions, often dismissing symptoms due to embarrassment or lack of awareness. Yet these issues can signal more serious health concerns. Bladder cancer, for example, ranks as the fourth most common cancer in men and the eighth in women. During Bladder Health Month, UCF urges individuals to speak openly with their healthcare providers about any bladder-related symptoms. Early conversations can lead to better outcomes and improved quality of life.

“No one really wants to talk about bladders. It’s not exactly the most glamorous topic, but trust me, it’s important,” said John Morley, a bladder cancer survivor. “My story started with a little bit of blood in my urine, and like a typical guy I thought it’s probably nothing, so I ignored it. Eventually I got checked out, thanks to the urging of my wife, and that nothing turned into stage two muscle invasive bladder cancer. Don’t do what I did. If something seems off, even a little blood in your urine, get it checked out and don’t wait.”

In addition to bladder cancer, there are many people dealing with other bladder health conditions or diseases. More than 33 million Americans and 200 million people worldwide have overactive bladder and an estimated 4-12 million people have symptoms of Interstitial Cystitis (IC)/Bladder Pain Syndrome.

“I had bladder pain from childhood to around age 26. I had burning with urination and eventually developed frequency and urgency as well. I was constantly tested for UTIs as a kid and teenager, and it was always negative, so I just learned to deal with my symptoms and was very confused,” explained Callie Krajcir, director and board member of the IC Foundation and an IC patient. “I then saw my first urologist, who diagnosed me with IC and pelvic floor dysfunction. I was told there was no cure for my symptoms, but with the right education, support and treatment plan, I did find lasting relief, and I am excited to say I am now symptom free!”

In order to flush out myths, below are common bladder health misconceptions and facts:

Myth #1: Only women can get a urinary tract infection (UTI)

Men and children can also get UTIs. In fact, about 8% of girls and 1–2% of boys will have had a UTI by age five. UTIs can be caused by factors like sexual activity, high blood sugar, kidney stones, an enlarged prostate, or immune system issues. Check out our information center to learn more.

Myth #2: Blood in your urine is probably nothing to worry about—it’s normal after exercise or if you’re dehydrated.

Blood in the urine is never normal. While conditions like UTIs or kidney stones can cause it, it is also the most common early symptom of bladder cancer. Even if it happens once or seems to go away, it should always be evaluated by a healthcare provider. Early detection is key to successful treatment! Check out our information center to learn more.

Myth #3: Bladder leakage is a normal part of aging and cannot be treated

Urine leakage is not a normal part of aging. It can be treated through lifestyle changes, pelvic floor exercises, medications, hormone therapy, nerve stimulation, and even bladder Botox®. Check out our information center to learn more.

Myth #4: Bedwetting is always the child’s fault and cannot be treated.

More than five million children in the U.S. have issues with bedwetting. If your child is over the age of seven and often wakes to a wet bed, they may have a problem. It’s often due to underlying medical or developmental issues and can be treated with behavioral strategies or medications. Check out our information center to learn more.

Knowledge is the first line of defense when it comes to maintaining a healthy bladder. Throughout Bladder Health Month, UCF will spotlight common bladder conditions affecting millions across the U.S. and share practical tips to help individuals start meaningful conversations with their healthcare providers.

For more on Bladder Health Month, check out our information center.

