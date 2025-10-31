BioGrowing to Showcase Leadership as Probiotic Solution Provider with Top Journal Featured AKK Strains at SupplySide Global 2025

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioGrowing, a global leader in probiotic research and manufacturing, and comprehensive probiotic solution provider, captivated industry attention at SupplySide Global 2025 with its revolutionary Akkermansia muciniphila Double Star portfolio, signaling a new era in microbiome science and metabolic health solutions.

The company's groundbreaking AKK strains—​AKK WST01 live strain ​and AKKBG-001™ heat-killed strain—represent the culmination of decades of research, featuring clinically validated efficacy and unprecedented application flexibility. The AKK WST01 live strain, the first RCT-validated AKK strain in China, demonstrated significant improvements in blood sugar control and weight management with studies published in the top journal, Cell Metabolism. This advancement is also a great example for one of this year’s main topics in SupplySide Global 2025—the GLP-1 revolution. The AKK WST01 can functionally express Amuc_1100 and P9 proteins which stimulate intestinal L cells to secrete GLP-1, serving as a natural GLP-1 secretagogue and regulating metabolism through multiple pathways. It has obtained patent authorizations in 13 countries and regions.

Meanwhile, AKKBG-001™ inactivated strain, utilizes proprietary industrial fermentation technology to deliver high-purity bacterial powder, which is free from microbial contamination and has outstanding safety verified through whole-genome sequencing. Both strains have achieved mass production and can meet diverse application needs.

Visitor to booth can have a close look at the AKKBG-001™ weight management product. The capsule contains 30 billion TFU of high-purity probiotic powder, scientifically blended with EGCG green tea extract, vitamin B and C. Harnessing the synergistic power of its multi-ingredient formula, it delivers a more potent approach to weight management for consumers.

The company’s flagship Flora-Focus® series takes the lead in highlighting its strong customization capability, covering 9 core health scenarios to meet diverse client needs across different countries: gut health, oral health, immunity, weight management, female care, skin health, blood glucose management, blood pressure improvement, and Anti-H. pylori. Solutions under the series are developed based on multi-strain formulations, ensuring targeted effectiveness for each health demand.

Among these scenarios, female care stands out as a high-potential segment, especially in North America. Driven by increasing women’s health awareness and rising demand for preventive care, the global vaginal health probiotic supplements market reached US$665.12 million in 2024, and is projected to surge to US$1,195.08 million by 2032 with a 7.6% CAGR—with North America dominating the market. Aligning with this emerging demand, the company has launched the Flora-Focus® Series Female Care probiotic solution, featuring clinically validated strains including Lactobacillus crispatus Lc-G22 and Lactobacillus gasseri LG - G12, which can help inhibit pathogens such as Gardnerella vaginalis and Candida.

For more, BioGrowing showcased its​new offering launched this year, OralBubble™ Probiotic Microbubble Lozenge, featuring an industry-first microbubble disintegration technology and earning a great popularity among clients. This product can dissolve without water, rapidly releasing 10 billion CFU of active bacteria, including patented strains like Lacticaseibacillus paracasei LPc-G110 and Ligilactobacillus salivarius LS-G60. It can systematically address 8 major oral issues including halitosis, dental plaque, and gingivitis, perfectly suited for scenarios like commuting and meetings.

As Asia's largest probiotic production base with an annual capacity of 1,200 tons, BioGrowing employs "Six-Diamond" quality standard to ensure full compliance with FDA, ISO22000, FSSC22000 and more international certifications. BioGrowing’s global footprint now spans more than 80 countries.

Dr. Guo Peng, Chief Technology Officer at BioGrowing, emphasized the company's holistic approach: "We're not just supplying strains; we're delivering clinically backed, scalable solutions that empower brands to meet evolving consumer demands across multiple health categories in local market."

Leveraging its advanced technological platform, BioGrowing ensures a seamless integration from foundational strain research to commercial-scale production. Through global partnerships, BioGrowing translates cutting-edge research into effective health solutions, driving sustainable industry progress and contributing to healthier futures for all.

About BioGrowing​

BioGrowing Co., Ltd. is a probiotics comprehensive solution provider focused on the research, development, production and sales of high-quality probiotic products. As one of the largest probiotic production bases in Asia, the company offers a product range covering probiotic powders, starter cultures, functional foods, and derivative products which are widely used in food, medicine and healthcare, daily chemicals, aquaculture, and many other fields. BioGrowing maintains a repository of over 50,000 probiotic strains, each with independent intellectual property rights. The products have been successfully exported to over 80 countries, including 22 out of the 27 EU member nations. With "BioGrowing, Reliable for a Better World" as its core value, BioGrowing is committed to probiotics' research, development, and innovation, moving continuously towards the vision of a "global leading probiotics manufacturer" and providing customers with a full range of product solutions and high-quality services.





Media Contact

Contact: Rena Yuan

Email: cs@biogrowing.com

Website: www.biogrowing.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ad9a982-1ac9-41f0-98b6-4caad39a7f52

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d738b5b7-bd7d-470c-87ec-1afb131edd5e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5ba87a0-e6ba-41d4-bffb-f1c4f240363d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95b86657-4d9e-4946-aad3-0e9731de08cc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20ede133-ab95-41f3-906f-3fb1368d8c50

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b24337e5-8a41-4254-a47a-2cdf6cc34906