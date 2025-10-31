Investigation Launched into Stride, Inc. (LRN), RGRD Encourages Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) focused on whether Stride and certain of its executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you have information that could assist in the Stride investigation or if you are a Stride investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

THE COMPANY: Stride provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services.

THE REVELATIONS: On September 10, 2025, the Gallup-McKinley County Schools Board of Education announced that it had filed a verified complaint against Stride “charging the publicly traded for-profit virtual education provider with fraud, deceptive trade practices, systemic violations of law, and intentional and tortious misconduct designed to maximize profit margins at the expense of students and their education, in which a vast majority of students are Native American.” Then, on October 29, 2025, Reuters reported that Stride “issued a dour annual revenue forecast, citing struggles to enroll new students on its platform.” After this news, the price of Stride shares fell by more than 50%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

