IPX1031 Reveals Its 2025 “Happy 10-31 Day” Video: A Fortune-Telling Message for Investors

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031), the nation’s trusted leader in 1031 Exchange services, celebrates its favorite day of the year — October 31st, “10-31 Day” — with the release of its 2025 Happy 10-31 Day video. This year’s production features a whimsical yet wise fortune teller who peers into her crystal ball to reveal an investor’s true financial destiny: to “defer taxes with a 1031 Exchange”.

The crystal ball’s glowing message serves as a clever reminder that reinvesting through a 1031 Exchange, rather than selling outright, is often the smartest move for real estate investors looking to preserve wealth, defer taxes, and grow portfolios.

“We wanted to have a little fun with the idea that strategic real estate investing sometimes takes foresight,” said John Wunderlich, President of IPX1031. “Our 2025 ‘fortune teller’ video shows that when it comes to building long-term success, the future is clear — defer taxes with a 1031 Exchange!”

Halloween may be frightening, but 1031 Exchanges don’t have to be. IPX1031 works with your advisors to make the 1031 Exchange process simple and stress-free. Don’t be afraid to check out IPX1031’s website or social media channels for even more 10-31 Day info on 1031 Exchanges. www.ipx1031.com

Watch the 2025 “Happy 10-31 Day” Video.

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031’s nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, are available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

For more information, contact:

Cindi Marinez, VP | Marketing

cindi.marinez@ipx1031.com