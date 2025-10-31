UK Halal Food Market Analysis Report 2025: A $149.61 Million Market by 2030, Driven by Rising Premiumization and Diversification of Halal Products

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Halal Food Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom Halal Food Market was valued at USD 89.45 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 149.61 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.95%

The United Kingdom halal food market is witnessing robust growth, driven by a rising Muslim population, increasing awareness about halal certification, and growing demand for ethically sourced and high-quality food. The market extends beyond the Muslim community, attracting health-conscious and ethical consumers seeking clean-label products.







Major supermarkets, including Tesco, Sainsbury's, and Asda, have expanded their halal offerings, while halal-certified restaurants and fast-food chains are growing rapidly. Additionally, online platforms and halal food delivery services are gaining traction. Government support for food safety and halal certification processes further strengthens market credibility. The market encompasses meat, dairy, snacks, beverages, and ready-to-eat meals, positioning halal as a mainstream food segment in the UK's multicultural food landscape.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Muslim Population and Growing Religious Adherence



One of the primary drivers of the halal food market in the United Kingdom is the steady rise in the Muslim population and their increasing adherence to religious dietary practices. According to the UK Office for National Statistics, Muslims make up over 6.5% of the UK population, with continued demographic growth expected due to higher birth rates and immigration from countries with predominantly Muslim populations such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and parts of the Middle East and North Africa.



As this population grows, so does the demand for food and beverages that are compliant with Islamic dietary laws. Beyond just meat, Muslims are seeking assurance that their food, including processed products, bakery items, and even pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, is certified halal. This shift is creating opportunities for companies to cater to a more conscious and informed consumer base that places high importance on authenticity and traceability. Moreover, younger generations of British Muslims are increasingly assertive about their halal lifestyle choices, influencing food preferences in schools, universities, and workplace cafeterias.



Key Market Challenges

Lack of Standardized Halal Certification and Consumer Confusion



One of the most significant challenges confronting the UK halal food market is the absence of a centralized or standardized halal certification system. Unlike some countries where halal regulation is overseen by a single government-backed body, the UK relies on multiple private organizations, such as the Halal Monitoring Committee (HMC), Halal Food Authority (HFA), and others, each with its own set of guidelines and standards. This fragmented landscape creates inconsistencies in certification practices, especially in the slaughtering process, ingredient sourcing, and cross-contamination controls.



As a result, consumers often face confusion and skepticism over what truly qualifies as halal, especially when different certifiers may hold conflicting views - for instance, over the permissibility of mechanical slaughter or stunning before slaughter. The absence of unified national standards undermines consumer confidence, leads to market mistrust, and creates challenges for retailers and foodservice providers who must choose among competing certifiers. This inconsistency also limits the ability of UK producers to scale exports to countries with stricter or different halal requirements, thus impacting growth and international trade potential.



Key Market Trends

Premiumization and Diversification of Halal Food Products



A growing trend in the UK halal food market is the premiumization and diversification of halal-certified offerings. While halal food traditionally focused on staple items like fresh meat and poultry, today's consumers are demanding a broader array of value-added, gourmet, and international cuisine options that cater to modern tastes. As a result, companies are innovating across categories such as halal-certified organic meats, gluten-free and low-sodium products, plant-based halal meals, and fusion cuisine combining global flavors with halal compliance. Brands are also investing in high-quality packaging, eco-friendly practices, and clean-label formulations to align with upscale consumer preferences.



This trend is particularly visible among second- and third-generation British Muslims, who seek both religious adherence and contemporary culinary experiences. Moreover, there is rising demand for convenience foods such as halal frozen meals, marinated meats, ready-to-cook kits, and home delivery meal solutions. The market is moving beyond basic compliance, as halal food becomes synonymous with quality, health, and innovation. This evolution is helping halal brands position themselves alongside mainstream premium food labels in both ethnic and general retail outlets.

