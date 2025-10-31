Time, Tide, Victory: Col&McArthur Reveals Latest Watch Honoring the Courage and Spirit of Normandy

Historically inspired watchmakers' Kickstarter campaign enters its final week as fans support new timepiece that pays homage to one of the most important battles of WWII.

Esneux, Belgium, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A timepiece does more than mark minutes. It marks one’s place in history, a link in a lineage. For Col&McArthur, this line ties its premium watches to the great events and people who have shaped our world. The company puts history on your wrist using elements and historical materials from actual moondust to vintage military hardware, to craft a truly unique yet highly practical wristwatch.

Now, Col&McArthur are inviting watch enthusiasts and history buffs to join its latest initiative to bring the past alive in the present. To mark the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII this year, Normandie 1944 honors the bravery and sacrifice of the Allied Warrior who fought one of the pivotal battles of that war, a moment that truly turned the tide of that global war.

This latest limited-edition piece from the Belgium-based watchmakers incorporates Normandy beach sand, WWII-era helmets, and vintage haversacks to create a tangible homage to American history. The campaign has entered its final week and can be supported via Kickstarter here . The campaign lasts until November 7, 2025.

“Normandie 1944 epitomizes the strength of will and toughness of those who fought for our freedom,” explains Col&McArthur founder Sebastien Colen. “It illustrates in a very concrete, elegant way what it means to sacrifice and strive for victory and the greater good of all. We have done everything in our power to pay homage to this spirit.”

Created in collaboration with the D-Day Experience, Normandy’s largest museum, the Normandie 1944 has been designed and crafted with painstaking attention to historical resonance and detail. The dial is fashioned from authentic WWII-era US M1 helmets and emblazoned with the historically accurate map of Operation Neptune. An optional canvas watch band is made from rugged vintage M-1928 haversacks used during the war. And most poignantly, the watch contains sand from Normandy beaches, respectfully gathered from outside the iconic site’s protected memorial areas.

“When I make a watch, it’s important for me to visit the place that it represents. I went to Normandy for three days, and a guide instructed us about the operation,” recounts Colen. “The beach is protected by UNESCO, but some sand blew onto the road nearby which is where we collected it with the authorities’ approval. For us, it’s all about respect for the people who fought and died there.”

Normandie 1944 comes from a growing line of Col&McArthur timepieces that honor key historical moments in American history, from the first human step on the moon to the heartbreak of Pearl Harbor in 1941. Col&McArthur emerged from a remarkable chance meeting between Colen, a former energy executive, and a member of the British Royal Guard, which resulted in the company’s very first watch. Its timepieces have gained a devoted following ever since.

Col&McArthur’s watch honoring America’s moon landing included a few grains of moondust, as well as the integration of the official NASA logo. Its Armistice 1918 watch, a tribute to the fateful day when WWI came to an end, has won admirers across the US and Europe, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

Normandie 1944 features a wearable 43 mm case size with a sapphire crystal and comes in two models with two different automatic movements: The sandblasted stainless-steel Memory ($399), with the hugely popular Japanese Miyota movement, and the Swiss-movement, polished titanium Legacy ($899). While both models will be numbered, the Legacy will be available as a limited edition. Both are available with watch boxes that echo the shape and feel of munitions boxes. Both reflect Col&McArthur’s enduring commitment to the ever-present importance of history and to elegant craftsmanship.

After launching several highly successful Kickstarter campaigns for its watches honoring the Moon Landing and other momentous events, Col&McArthur feel confident that collectors, military veterans, and history lovers will appreciate this extraordinary tribute to the courageous souls who changed the course of American and European history.

“The past is not a memory. It lives on through us, and Normandie 1944 is a small but potent reminder of what came before, what has shaped our present,” reflects Colen. “We can honor the past every day and share in a tiny part of the courage and spirit that led to a momentous victory for freedom. That is what we hope to achieve with our watches.”

Normandie 1944 - At A Glance

Product:

Normandie 1944 is a timeless time piece that honors the bravery and sacrifice of the Allied Warrior who fought one of the pivotal battles of that war, a moment that truly turned the tide.

Key Features:

Watches contain sand from the beaches central to the Normandy landing, gathered respectfully and with permission from local authorities

The dial is fashioned from authentic WWII-era US M1 helmets

Emblazoned with the historically accurate map of Operation Neptune

Optional canvas watch band made from rugged vintage M-1928 haversacks used during the war

Wearable 43 mm case size



Available Finishes:

Sandblasted stainless steel and polished titanium



Pricing Information:

Miyota Version for $399

Sellita Version for $899

Estimated Delivery:

April 2026



Kickstarter Link:

About Col&McArthur

Founded in 2013 in Liège, Belgium, Col&McArthur is a premium watchmaker dedicated to preserving history through timepieces. Since 2018, the company has sold more than 10,000 watches in over 70 countries worldwide. Each collection is inspired by major historical milestones, from the Moon Landing to World War commemorations, and has earned recognition from international leaders, collectors, and veterans alike. Previous limited-edition models have included authentic materials such as moondust and WWII military artifacts, and have been featured in leading media across Europe and the US.

Contact:

Jonathan Streetman

Rock Paper Scissors Senior PR Strategist

(646) 921-0410

jonathan@rockpaperscissors.biz