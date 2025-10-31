Europe Photodynamic Therapy Market Size, Trends, Leading Applications and Pricing Benchmarks (2025-2033) Featuring Gladerma, Sun Pharmaceutical, Biofrontera, Lumibird, Bausch Health Companies and More

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Photodynamic Therapy Market Size and Trends 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Europe Photodynamic Therapy Market is projected to reach US$ 1.12 billion in 2025 and grow to US$ 2.06 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.95% from 2025 to 2033. The growth would be fueled by rising incidence of skin diseases, growing cases of cancer, advanced technologies in photodynamic therapy, and heightened consciousness of non-surgical treatment methods in European nations.

The demand for photodynamic therapy has been increasing because of its non-invasive aspect, negligible side effects, and capacity to target diseased tissues with precision without damaging the surrounding healthy tissue. Moreover, it presents cosmetic benefits by causing less scarring in comparison to conventional surgery. More awareness, technological upgradation, and usage in oncology as well as dermatology are the factors that have maintained the demand for global use.

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Skin Conditions

The spread of cancers including basal cell carcinoma, esophageal cancer, and lung cancer, as well as non-neoplastic skin conditions such as actinic keratosis and acne, are among the main drivers for the Europe photodynamic therapy (PDT) market. PDT is a targeted, minimally invasive treatment with fewer side effects than traditional treatments and thus much more appealing to patients as well as healthcare professionals. Increasing patient pool, particularly among elderly groups more susceptible to such diseases, continues to drive demand for PDT solutions throughout Europe. According to EFPIA publications, Cancer incidence in Europe has risen by roughly 50%, from 2.1 million cases in 1995 to 3.1 million in 2018. This increase is mainly attributed to population aging, as cancer risk grows with age. Projections suggest that unless prevention and care improve further, there may be an additional 775,000 cases in 2040.

Technological Developments in PDT Devices

Progress in light delivery technology, photosensitizer chemistry, and laser engineering has greatly increased photodynamic therapy's efficacy and accuracy. These advances enable deeper penetration into tissue, shorter treatment time, and better patient outcomes. When manufacturers are making research and development investments, next-generation PDT devices are getting more affordable and efficient, thereby spurring wider uptake in European hospitals, dermatology clinics, and oncology centers. February 2024, Sony has introduced the portable data transmitter PDT-FP1, allowing fast, low-latency video and image transport on 5G networks. When attached to a camera, it allows fast delivery in such applications as news photography and broadcast video production. This gadget provides stable communication in areas without Wi-Fi, enhancing workflows indoors and outdoors.

Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Procedures

There is a growing need for non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments among patients as well as doctors in Europe. Photodynamic therapy addresses this need by providing safe treatment with the least discomfort, rapid recovery, and minimal risk of complications. In contrast to surgery or intense radiation treatments, PDT has the advantage of targeted effect with less damage to tissues surrounding the target area, hence its popularity in dermatology and oncology. This is likely to propel ongoing growth in the Europe PDT market. 2024, Lumenis Be UK signed an agreement with Aesthetics Solutions to distribute its portfolio in the UK. Aesthetics Solutions will manage the Lumenis Beauty portfolio, while Lumenis holds on to sales of its medical aesthetic products, with the intention of expanding market reach and service effectiveness.

Restricted Awareness and Acceptance Among Healthcare Professionals

One of the major issues confronting the Europe photodynamic therapy (PDT) market is the restricted awareness and perception of PDT among healthcare professionals. Even with its proven value, few clinicians opt for conventional therapies such as surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation out of familiarity and known procedures. Such a dearth of widespread knowledge regarding PDT's effectiveness, safety, and uses restricts its uptake. Additionally, inadequate training facilities and the absence of uniform guidelines among European healthcare systems discourage more extensive use of this technology as part of standard clinical practice.

High Treatment Costs and Reimbursement Issues

The expensive nature of photodynamic therapy, comprising specialized machines, photosensitizers, and treatment costs, is a market growth challenge. In most European nations, reimbursement practices for PDT therapy are unclear or inconsistent, rendering it cost-wise less affordable for patients and healthcare professionals. The cost barrier deters widespread acceptance, particularly in public healthcare systems with constrained budgets. Unless more favorable reimbursement structures are put in place and prices decrease, European growth in the PDT market might continue to be limited.

Market Segmentation Insights

The market for photodynamic therapy devices in Europe is expanding as there is an increasing demand for non-invasive skin and cancer treatment. The category encompasses lasers, LEDs, and fiber-optic delivery systems that are applied along with photosensitizing drugs. Hospitals and specialty clinics in Europe are making investments in these sophisticated devices because they can target specific areas with accuracy while causing very little collateral damage. Portability and the inclusion of smart technologies also facilitate adoption in homecare and outpatient applications, making devices a mainstay revenue generator.

Treatment of cancer continues to be the biggest application segment in the European market for PDT. PDT is being used with greater frequency to treat head and neck cancers, non-small cell lung cancer, and esophageal cancer, providing a localized modality with reduced systemic impact. European cancer institutes are incorporating PDT into combined cancer treatments because it has the potential to shrink tumors and make chemotherapy and radiotherapy more effective. Ongoing research and better results are cementing PDT's position in European cancer treatment protocols.

Photodynamic therapy has emerged as a promising intervention for managing moderate to severe cases of psoriasis where conventional therapies are not adequate. In Europe, dermatologists are embracing PDT owing to its specificity, low relapse rate, and minimal systemic side effects. With growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and lifestyle-induced skin diseases, the need for efficacious long-term treatments such as PDT is increasing. Government funding for the management of chronic skin conditions is also boosting PDT's use in dermatological clinics throughout the continent.

European hospitals are main suppliers of photodynamic therapy services. They typically possess the required infrastructure, trained professionals, and possibilities for reimbursement to cover PDT treatment. Development of oncology and dermatology departments within private and public hospitals has already become a major driver for segment growth. Hospitals also increasingly invest in PDT systems to broaden treatment options, enhance patient outcomes, and promote their technological status.

Specialized cancer treatment centers in Europe are key drivers in moving PDT into mainstream oncology. These centers specialize in integrated cancer care and initiate clinical trials, incorporate new photosensitizing agents early, and combine PDT with other modalities. Their research, patient promotion, and specialist training contribution solidifies the segment. With increasing cancer prevalence and calls for non-surgical alternatives, these centers are pushing high adoption of PDT throughout the region.

