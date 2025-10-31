U.S. Mortgage Rates Fall to 6.17% - What It Means for Personal Loan Borrowers

Glendale,CA, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest drop in U.S. mortgage rates to 6.17% signals broader optimism across American lending markets. According to RadCred , an AI-powered loan platform, personal loan rates, while not directly tied to mortgage rates, are poised to stabilize or edge lower, offering qualified borrowers better terms and increased debt-consolidation opportunities.

How Mortgage Rates Affect Personal Loans

Mortgage rates, connected to Treasury yields and Federal Reserve policy, just hit a new low at 6.17% . This movement, often prompted by anticipated cooling inflation, puts downward pressure on other borrowing costs. Personal loans, averaging 12.25% APR at banks (Bankrate, October 2025), may benefit indirectly as lenders adjust.

Personal loans remain higher than mortgages because they're unsecured. However, falling rates mean lenders compete harder for applicants, improving offerings for Americans with good credit.

Who Benefits Most

Prime borrowers (FICO 720+): Most likely to secure single-digit personal loan APRs, as low as 6.24%.

Most likely to secure single-digit personal loan APRs, as low as 6.24%. Fair-credit borrowers (650-720 FICO): Can leverage RadCred's broader lender range and alternative data analysis to qualify for loans unavailable at traditional banks.

Can leverage RadCred's broader lender range and alternative data analysis to qualify for loans unavailable at traditional banks. Debt consolidation seekers: Those carrying high-interest balances gain from improved consolidation rates through RadCred.

RadCred's Expanded Opportunities

RadCred is uniquely positioned to help personal loan seekers:

Expanding lender network: More lenders are joining RadCred's platform in response to rate cuts, offering competitive rates to attract borrowers.

AI-driven matching: RadCred's technology automatically matches applicants to lenders offering the best rates and terms. The platform evaluates 100+ data points for optimal offers.

Debt consolidation solutions: As rates ease, RadCred connects borrowers to lenders specializing in consolidation at lower APRs. A borrower consolidating $10,000 at 24% APR into a 15% personal loan saves approximately $900 annually.

Credit repair guidance: RadCred connects borrowers with fair or poor credit to counseling experts who help improve credit scores, enabling access to better rates.

Alternative data evaluation: RadCred's AI factors income patterns, bank transactions, and payment history to improve approval chances for freelancers or those with fair credit.

Market Conditions Support Better Outcomes

Easing mortgage rates typically signals broader financial relief for consumers. TransUnion reported personal loan originations up 18% year-over-year in 2025, while delinquency rates continue to fall.

"Consumers with strong credit will find lenders more willing to compete, resulting in better rates than seen in most of the past two years," said Alex Zadorian, CEO of RadCred. "RadCred's real-time matching helps borrowers access top lender offers. The combination of easing rates, expanded lender networks, and AI-driven matching creates a genuine opportunity for personal loan seekers."

Smart Borrowing Steps

Borrowers should act decisively:

Check your credit score and debt-to-income ratio

Compare rates from multiple lenders using RadCred’s AI

Calculate potential savings through consolidation

Act promptly- rate environments can shift quickly

About RadCred

RadCred is a U.S.-based AI loan marketplace connecting consumers with licensed lenders. It offers personal and consolidation loans for all credit profiles, matching borrowers to optimal lender offers using real-time data and alternative credit assessment.

Visit www.radcred.com | Media Contact: support @radcred.com

Disclaimer

RadCred is not a direct lender and does not make credit decisions. Loan terms, rates, and approvals vary by lender and state. This release is for informational purposes; borrowers should review all lender disclosures before accepting offers.

