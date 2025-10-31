Fusion Proteins Industry to Nearly Double by the End of 2030: Insights Into Emerging Trends, Innovations, Leading Applications and Competitive Growth Strategies

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fusion Proteins: Global Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fusion proteins market is poised to expand significantly, scaling from $36.3 billion in 2025 to a projected $64.9 billion by the end of 2030. The market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during this period. The commercial traction of fusion proteins is fostering the development of biosimilar alternatives, with prominent drugs like Enbrel, Orencia, Trulicity, Eylea, and Arcalyst leading sales in 2024.
The comprehensive report offers a meticulous analysis of global market trends, alongside revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, and forecasts until 2030. The market is categorized by type into cytokine traps, peptide-based fusion proteins, receptor-based fusion proteins, and others. Applications are segmented into autoimmune diseases, metabolic disorders, hematological diseases, and ophthalmic conditions. In terms of administration, it includes intravenous, subcutaneous, and intravitreal routes, among others. Regional insights cover North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other key regions, spotlighting major countries within these areas.
The report delves into major market drivers and challenges, evaluating environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) trends, alongside emerging technologies. The competitive landscape is also examined, highlighting company profiles and market strategies, with a specific focus on Fc-fusion protein products.
Comprehensive Report Features:
- 92 data tables and 51 supplementary tables, presenting an extensive overview.
- Analyses of historical market data from 2022 to 2024, with projections through 2030.
- Market size and growth forecasts, with in-depth market share analyses across various segments.
- Insight into market dynamics, regulatory impacts, and macroeconomic influences.
- Impact of U.S. tariff laws and AI adoption on the fusion proteins market.
- Use of Porter's Five Forces model complemented by global supply chain analyses.
- Insights into diagnostics and research industry trends, ongoing research, novel product approvals, and underpinning clinical trials.
- Identification of top industry players and competitive landscape scrutiny.
- ESG trends analysis, focusing on consumer perceptions, ESG practices, and risk assessments.
- A detailed patent analysis featuring significant patents granted and published.
- Industry structure overview, including market share rankings and strategic company initiatives.
- Company profiles of leading players such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Lilly, Amgen Inc., and Sanofi.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|127
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$36.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$64.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2: Market Overview
- Overview
- Technology Background
- The Advantages of Fc-Fusion Proteins
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis in the Fusion Proteins Market
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs
- Government Policies on Drug Prices
- Geopolitical Factors
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Need to Improve Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Properties of Existing Protein Drugs
- Demand for Targeted Therapeutics
- Market Restraints
- Manufacturing Challenges
- Side Effects and Immunogenicity Risks
- Market Opportunities
- Diagnostic Applications of Fusion Proteins
- Label Expansions and Drugs with Extended Duration
Chapter 4: Emerging Technologies and Pipeline Analysis
- Key Takeaways
- Emerging Technologies
- Antibody-Directed Enzyme Prodrug Therapy
- Artificial Intelligence for Fusion Protein Engineering
- Bifunctional Fusion Proteins for Cancer Therapy
- Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmental Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Ligand Type
- Market Analysis by Route of Administration
- Market Analysis by Application
- Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 6: Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Industry Structure
- Company Share Analysis of the Fusion Proteins Market
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7: Sustainability in the Fusion Proteins Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Conclusion
Chapter 8: Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Acronyms
- Company Profiles
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Evive Biotech
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
- Lilly USA LLC
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Remegen
- Samsung Bioepis
- Sandoz Group AG
- Sanofi
