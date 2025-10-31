Fusion Proteins Industry to Nearly Double by the End of 2030: Insights Into Emerging Trends, Innovations, Leading Applications and Competitive Growth Strategies

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fusion Proteins: Global Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fusion proteins market is poised to expand significantly, scaling from $36.3 billion in 2025 to a projected $64.9 billion by the end of 2030. The market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during this period. The commercial traction of fusion proteins is fostering the development of biosimilar alternatives, with prominent drugs like Enbrel, Orencia, Trulicity, Eylea, and Arcalyst leading sales in 2024.

The comprehensive report offers a meticulous analysis of global market trends, alongside revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, and forecasts until 2030. The market is categorized by type into cytokine traps, peptide-based fusion proteins, receptor-based fusion proteins, and others. Applications are segmented into autoimmune diseases, metabolic disorders, hematological diseases, and ophthalmic conditions. In terms of administration, it includes intravenous, subcutaneous, and intravitreal routes, among others. Regional insights cover North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other key regions, spotlighting major countries within these areas.

The report delves into major market drivers and challenges, evaluating environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) trends, alongside emerging technologies. The competitive landscape is also examined, highlighting company profiles and market strategies, with a specific focus on Fc-fusion protein products.

Comprehensive Report Features:

92 data tables and 51 supplementary tables, presenting an extensive overview.

Analyses of historical market data from 2022 to 2024, with projections through 2030.

Market size and growth forecasts, with in-depth market share analyses across various segments.

Insight into market dynamics, regulatory impacts, and macroeconomic influences.

Impact of U.S. tariff laws and AI adoption on the fusion proteins market.

Use of Porter's Five Forces model complemented by global supply chain analyses.

Insights into diagnostics and research industry trends, ongoing research, novel product approvals, and underpinning clinical trials.

Identification of top industry players and competitive landscape scrutiny.

ESG trends analysis, focusing on consumer perceptions, ESG practices, and risk assessments.

A detailed patent analysis featuring significant patents granted and published.

Industry structure overview, including market share rankings and strategic company initiatives.

Company profiles of leading players such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Lilly, Amgen Inc., and Sanofi.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $36.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $64.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2: Market Overview

Overview

Technology Background

The Advantages of Fc-Fusion Proteins

Porter's Five Forces Analysis in the Fusion Proteins Market

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Impact of U.S. Tariffs

Government Policies on Drug Prices

Geopolitical Factors

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Need to Improve Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Properties of Existing Protein Drugs Demand for Targeted Therapeutics

Market Restraints Manufacturing Challenges Side Effects and Immunogenicity Risks

Market Opportunities Diagnostic Applications of Fusion Proteins Label Expansions and Drugs with Extended Duration



Chapter 4: Emerging Technologies and Pipeline Analysis

Key Takeaways

Emerging Technologies

Antibody-Directed Enzyme Prodrug Therapy

Artificial Intelligence for Fusion Protein Engineering

Bifunctional Fusion Proteins for Cancer Therapy

Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmental Breakdown

Market Analysis by Ligand Type

Market Analysis by Route of Administration

Market Analysis by Application

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 6: Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Industry Structure

Company Share Analysis of the Fusion Proteins Market

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7: Sustainability in the Fusion Proteins Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

ESG Risk Ratings

Conclusion

Chapter 8: Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Acronyms

Company Profiles Amgen Inc. AstraZeneca Bayer AG Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Evive Biotech F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Lilly USA LLC Merck & Co. Inc. Pfizer Inc. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Remegen Samsung Bioepis Sandoz Group AG Sanofi



