MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Enemærke & Petersen will refurbish 3B Folehaven in Valby

MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit Enemærke & Petersen has been awarded the main refurbishment and renewal contract for the 3B Folehaven area with 972 housing units in Valby. With a tendered amount of DKK 1,033 million, the project is the second largest refurbishment assignment for Enemærke & Petersen ever. The final contract will be entered after the standstill period expires on 10 November 2025, after which the project is conditional only on a schedule B commitment from Landsbyggefonden.

The developer, housing association 3B, is part of the KAB cooperation. The refurbishment works are completed in accordance with a master plan and completed with support from Landsbyggefonden, and the process is initiated in September 2026 with expected completion in March 2031.

3B Folehaven was built in 1952-1962. The master plan for the area includes, among other things, new and re-insulated roofs, re-insulation of gables, new entrance areas, new bathrooms and replacement or upgrade of plumbing installations, new ventilation, thermal bridge insulation at windows and balconies, replacement and upgrade of electricity, upgrade of outdoor areas and cloudburst protection. In addition, Folehaven's common house will be rebuilt, and the heating stations will be renovated and energy optimized.

To ensure a broader housing supply with several different types of housing, 60 new penthouses will be built on top of six of the blocks, and some of the existing apartments will be combined into larger family homes.

The master plan has been prequalified for DGNB Silver. 3B Folehaven will thus become Copenhagen's first and Denmark's largest sustainability-certified public housing department.

"We look forward to close and good cooperation with 3B, the residents and the municipality to lift and renew Folehaven, so that the area will accommodate well-functioning, modern homes in attractive surroundings for many years to come. We are taking on this task with a close-knit team with solid experience from other comprehensive refurbishments and core competencies in project and production management with a high degree of in-house production," says Troels Aggersbo, CEO of Enemærke & Petersen.

The order confirms Enemærke & Petersen’s strong position in the market for refurbishment of social housing. Enemærke & Petersen is currently working on approximately 40 refurbishment projects for social housing organisations across the country, including assignments in the multi-year construction partnerships with organisations KAB and Civica.

The order does not affect MT Højgaard Holding’s 2025 outlook. Revenue is still expected at a level of DKK 10-10.5 billion with an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 400-450 million.

