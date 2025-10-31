Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

DURANGO, Colo., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we”, “RMCF”, or “Rocky Mountain Chocolate”), America’s Chocolatier™ and a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept, today announced the following upcoming investor engagement activities.

The Company will participate in the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference, taking place on November 19, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. The Company will present at 2:40 p.m. CT and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.rmcf.com/news-events/presentations.



The Pitch the PM Podcast, hosted by Doug Garber, Chief Investment Officer and Director of Research at Westport Alpha, recently featured an interview with RMCF’s Interim CEO Jeff Geygan and CFO Carrie Cass. The full episode is available here.





Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s participation in the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference and recent media engagement demonstrate the Company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and proactive communication with investors as it advances its strategic and operational objectives.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

R ocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America’s Chocolatier™, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® for 2025 and Franchise Times’ Franchise 400® for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate over 250 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

