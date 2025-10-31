Gainsight’s Community Product Line Hits Major Milestones with Analyst Recognition, Customer Growth, and AI Innovations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight , the retention engine powering the world’s most customer-centric companies, today announced that Gainsight’s Customer Communities (Gainsight CC) product was recognized as a Leader in the recently released IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Community Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52972025, October 2025) report.

Building on this recognition, Gainsight highlighted major momentum across its Customer Communities product line, including a deeper integration with Skilljar, the launch of a new Moderation AI Agent, and the addition of more than 60 new customers—its strongest year of growth to date. These innovations underscore Gainsight’s continued investment in scaling digital customer engagement through AI-powered community experiences.

Also today, Gainsight announced the general availability of AI Translations in Gainsight CC, a new feature that removes language barriers across customer communities. With a single click, users can instantly translate topic titles, posts, and replies into their preferred language—making engagement, collaboration, and learning accessible to everyone.



Connecting Learning and Community: Skilljar Integration

Gainsight is deepening the integration between Skilljar and Gainsight CC, embedding Academy content directly into community experiences and enabling federated search across platforms. This creates a unified ecosystem where customer education and community engagement drive scalable growth.

“At Airtable, our goal is to meet customers where they are, whether that’s in the product, the community, or our Academy,” said Kevin Dunn, Director of Digital Programs, Airtable. “Gainsight’s investment in unifying Community and Education aligns perfectly with our strategy to scale learning without sacrificing quality. We’re excited about what the Skilljar and Customer Communities integration will unlock, not just for us, but for the way modern customers want to learn.”

Key updates include:

Unified login and profile across Community and Academy

across Community and Academy Embedded content : Skilljar content is integrated directly into Community, and vice versa

: Skilljar content is integrated directly into Community, and vice versa Federated search to discover content across both platforms



Ongoing Momentum: Platform Investments and AI Innovations

Over the past year, Gainsight’s Community business added more than 60 new customers, including Airtable, Buildertrend, Figma, Payscale, and Zoom—the strongest year of new growth in its history. Additionally, communities powered by Gainsight saw an average 37 percent increase in unique visitors and a 5 percent increase in content creation, reflecting the scale and reliability of its enterprise-grade platform.

Additionally, over the past 6 months, Gainsight has expanded its Community business through strategic investments, including:

Acquiring Erica Kuhl Consulting and ModerateKit

Expanding leadership with Jon Wishart as VP of Community Strategy & Growth

as VP of Community Strategy & Growth Hiring 20+ teammates across R&D, Sales, Support, Marketing, and Services

across R&D, Sales, Support, Marketing, and Services Delivering 30+ features over the past 12 months, from AI-powered recaps and summaries, to dynamic role-based content and enhanced search capabilities

“This isn’t just a hot streak; it’s a strategic shift,” said Erica Kuhl, EVP and GM of Community, Education, and PX at Gainsight. “Learning now spans every touchpoint, across Community, inside your Academy, and directly within the product. By uniting these channels and powering them with AI Agents, we’re building the industry’s first truly connected learning ecosystem, with seamless login, a unified profile, and a personalized experience at every step.”

Scaling Community with Atlas AI Agents

Following the acquisition of ModerateKit, Gainsight launched the Moderation AI Agent, extending the Atlas AI family into the Community product line. The agent automatically reviews, tags, and flags content to maintain safe, on-brand engagement at scale.

“AI is no longer an add-on; it’s a teammate,” continued Kuhl. “What used to take Community Managers hours now takes minutes, freeing them to focus on deeper engagement while members find and share knowledge faster.”

Building the Future of Customer-Led Growth

Gainsight CC reflects a new reality: digital engagement spans every segment, experiences must be unified, and AI delivers the most value when combined with human knowledge. Gainsight is building a connected ecosystem across Community, Academy, and in-product engagement, featuring:

A Unified Vision : Customers learn, engage, and succeed seamlessly across all touchpoints

: Customers learn, engage, and succeed seamlessly across all touchpoints Agentic AI at the Core : Atlas AI Agents enhance community experience, moderation, and personalized learning

: Atlas AI Agents enhance community experience, moderation, and personalized learning AI-Powered Personalization : Recommendations and AI Answers deliver the right content, in the right channel, at the right time

: Recommendations and AI Answers deliver the right content, in the right channel, at the right time Seamless Operations: Unified data, shared analytics, and automated workflows align Community, Education, Product, and Support, eliminating silos and scaling digital success

To learn more about Gainsight’s Customer Communities, visit www.gainsight.com/community .

For the latest updates from Erica Kuhl and team, watch the on-demand sessions from Unplugged: Digital Customer Success .

