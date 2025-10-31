"Smart" Guanshanhu and "Green" Qingzhen -- Guiyang's Dual-Wheel Drive of Intelligent Manufacturing

GUIYANG, China, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the 14th Five-Year-Plan, guided by the strategy of "Upgrading Industry for City Booming", Guiyang has been making intelligent manufacturing the core engine of high-quality economic development. According to the data from Guiyang Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, in 2024, the industrial sector contributed 31.1% to economic growth, with an average annual increase of 7.5% in the value-added output of above-scale industries. Among these, Guanshanhu District and Qingzhen City have formed a "Dual-Wheel Drive" model - Guanshanhu has established an industrial highland in new energy vehicles and digital factories, while Qingzhen has transformed traditional industries through aluminum-based new materials and green manufacturing. Both are collectively advancing Guiyang's journey in intelligent manufacturing.

Guanshanhu District: Dual-Core Driven by New Energy and Digital Economy, Building a Billion-Dollar Industrial Cluster

Guiyang Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology noted that the new energy vehicle industry cluster has become a benchmark for Guanshanhu's intelligent manufacturing. Since Geely Auto settled here in 2018, it has rapidly pooled upstream and downstream enterprises via the innovative path of "chain head leading, supporters following and cluster progressing". More than 20 Geely Auto-related supporting enterprises have been laid out, forming a complete industrial chain covering batteries, motors and intelligent networking systems. The plan is to achieve an annual output value of 20 billion yuan in 2025.

Digital empowerment has revitalized traditional manufacturing industries. Zhong An Technology Group is the first cable enterprise in Guizhou to be awarded the national "Green Factory" title. It is also the first national "Green Supply Chain Management Enterprise" in Guizhou. In its "5G+AI Digital Twin" factory, AGV robots shuttle between intelligent warehouses, and the real-time production data is uploaded to the cloud optimization system constantly. Its revenue target for 2025 is 5.5 billion yuan.

In the Modern Manufacturing Industrial Park of Guanshanhu District, the automated production line of Guiyang Shanju Battery Co., Ltd. is operating efficiently at a speed of producing one battery pack in 2 minutes. This production line is equipped with the world's first 5.8mm live ammunition penetration test on battery cells, achieving full digital control from raw materials to finished products. It takes only 4.5 hours to complete from the battery production to vehicle assembly. "Our battery manufacturing process is highly automated and flexible, breaking through the time barrier of battery PACK line industry changeover. We can provide multiple products for co-production, matching dexterity and diversified productive modes," explained by Zhang Jiaxin, head of Quality Module. Relying on Geely Guiyang manufacturing base, its output value reached 800 million yuan in the first half of 2025.

The construction of park carriers provides solid support for industrial development. The first phase of Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park with a total investment of 1.35 billion yuan has attracted 21 enterprises, focusing on the development of high-end equipment such as robots and semiconductors. Xiaolanshan Digital Culture Ecological Village gathers 45 digital enterprises and has been awarded the title of Provincial Digital Intelligence Industry Cultivation Park.

Qingzhen City: Breaking through the Barriers of Aluminum Based New Materials and Green Manufacturing, Revitalizing Traditional Industries

At Wangzhuang Aluminum Deep Processing Industrial Park in Qingzhen Economic Development Zone, three large aluminum extruders from Guiyang Longshu Light Alloy Technology Co., Ltd. are efficiently extruding aluminum based new materials at a rate of 9 tons per hour. This modern factory integrates mold design and oxidation electrophoresis, using solar photovoltaic thin film power generation and energy storage technology to achieve low-carbon operation throughout the process. "Our monthly orders of aerospace-grade aluminum alloy are 3,000 tons, some exporting to countries such as South Korea and Indonesia," said General Manager Geng Guoqing, pointing to the Digital Kanban next to the production line.

The aluminum industry strategy "intensive exploitation of rich ores" has achieved significant results. Qingzhen City relies on leading enterprises such as Aluminum Corp of China (CHALCO) Guizhou branch to promote the aluminum processing upgrading from primary products to automotive lightweight materials and aerospace materials. In 2024, the output value of the aluminum and aluminum processing above-scale industry exceeded 26.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 38.29%, accounting for 75.08% of the total in Guiyang City. The projects of ore blending center, desulfurization and desilication production line, etc. are accelerating, and all 14 mines in production were connected to digital systems.

Green manufacturing has become a keyword for the traditional industrial transformation. Guizhou Zhenghe Tianzhu Technology Co., Ltd. is the first private enterprise in Guizhou Province to use solid industrial waste to produce pre-mixed powder materials such as phosphogypsum and cement-based materials with an annual powder material production capacity of 1.2 million tons. It was selected as a national "Green Factory" and "Green Supply Chain Management Enterprise" in 2023. "The company will increase investment and R&D efforts, continue promoting energy conservation and consumption reduction so as to achieve solid waste recycling and turn waste into treasure," Chen Ying, Vice General Manager, stated.

Highland Built on Collaborative Development, New Momentum Driven by Intelligent Manufacturing for Guiyang's Prosperity

The examples of Guanshanhu and Qingzhen are the microcosm of intelligent manufacturing in Guiyang. During the 14 th Five-Year-Plan, Guiyang unswervingly has prioritized new industrialization as the primary task for high-quality development. Furthermore, it has vigorously implemented the strategy of "Upgrading Industry for City Booming" and adhered to the principles of "high-end, intelligent, and green". In 2023, Guiyang's industrial added value exceeded 100 billion yuan and the total output value exceeded 400 billion yuan. In 2024, as one of the top innovators in western region, Guiyang ranked 27 th among 101 innovative cities in China and 4 th among 20 innovative cities in western China. At present, there are 8 national science and technology innovation platforms and 36 national specialized and innovative "little giant" enterprises. The foundation of innovation driven development has been continuously consolidated.

Source: Guiyang Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology