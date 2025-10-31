UNICYCIVE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Unicycive (UNCY) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Unicycive on August 15, 2025 with a Class Period from March 29, 2024 to June 27, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Unicycive have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.





Details:

According to the complaint, defendants touted the prospects of its New Drug Application ("NDA") for oxylanthanum carbonate ("OLC") for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis and assured investors of the Company's readiness and ability to satisfy the U.S. Drug and Food Administration's ("FDA") manufacturing compliance requirements. The complaint further alleges, however, that defendants failed to disclose that Unicycive's readiness and ability to satisfy the FDA's manufacturing compliance requirements was overstated.

On June 10, 2025, Unicycive announced that the FDA "had identified deficiencies in cGMP [current good manufacturing practice] compliance at a third-party manufacturing vendor"—specifically, a third-party subcontractor of Unicycive's contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO")—"following an FDA inspection" and that, "given the identified deficiencies, any label discussions between the FDA and the Company are precluded." On this news, the price of Unicycive's stock fell over 40%. Then, on June 30, 2025, Unicycive announced that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter for the OCL NDA, citing the previously identified cGMP deficiencies at the third-party subcontractor of its CDMO. On this news, Unicycive's stock fell almost 30%, to close at $4.77 per share on June 30, 2025.





Next Steps:

