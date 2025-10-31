VANCOUVER, BC , Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Pacific Dive Supply today announced the publication of a new comprehensive guide helping Canadian scuba divers locate and purchase OrcaTorch dive lights in Canada. The guide to Where to Buy OrchaTorch in Canada addresses a growing need among divers seeking high-quality, mid-range priced underwater lighting equipment across Canada.





Orca Pacific Dive Supply Is the Exclusive Provider of OrcaTorch in Canada

As the exclusive distributor of OrcaTorch products in Western Canada, Orca Pacific Dive Supply has established itself as a trusted source for professional-grade dive lights that offer comparable performance to premium brands at more accessible price points. The newly published guide provides detailed information about product availability, specifications, and purchasing options for Canadian diving enthusiasts.

"We recognized that many Canadian divers were searching for reliable information about where to purchase OrcaTorch products domestically," said a media spokesperson at Orca Pacific Dive Supply. "This guide eliminates the confusion and helps divers make informed decisions about their underwater lighting equipment. By providing clear, accessible information, we're making it easier for the Canadian diving community to access quality equipment that meets their needs and budget."

The guide features comprehensive, latest product information, comparisons with other market leaders, and direct purchasing options through Orca Pacific Dive Supply's Vancouver-based operation. The company specializes in mid-range scuba lights priced between $100 and $1,350 CAD, offering value-conscious divers professional-grade equipment without premium pricing.

Orca Pacific Dive Supply is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and serves divers throughout Western Canada and beyond. The company maintains an active presence on social media, including Instagram and Facebook, where it shares diving tips, product updates, and engages with the local diving community. After an arrangement, customers may choose to go on a test dive with the shop owner, an avid cold-water diver, to experience the exceptional products firsthand. This hands-on experience led the owner himself to switch from higher-priced competitor brands, as he found that OrcaTorch offered comparable performance at a lower cost. He believes safety and reliability should be accessible to every diver. For those interested in higher-end models, if the price is still a barrier, Orca Pacific Dive Supply offers interest-free payment plans over 8 weeks.

For more information about OrcaTorch products or to access the complete buying guide, visit https://orcadive.ca.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where can I buy OrcaTorch dive lights in Canada?

A: OrcaTorch dive lights are available through Orca Pacific Dive Supply, the exclusive Western Canadian distributor. You can purchase products directly through their website at https://orcadive.ca, which serves all customers across Canada. The company is based in Vancouver, BC, and offers convenient online ordering with shipping throughout the country. All orders above $100 receive free shipping.

Q: How do OrcaTorch lights compare to other premium dive light brands?

A: OrcaTorch dive lights offer comparable performance and build quality to premium competitor brands, but with savings of up to half the price point. Orca Pacific Dive Supply specializes in the mid-range segment ($100-$1,350 CAD), providing professional-grade underwater lighting solutions that deliver excellent value for recreational and technical divers alike.

Q: Does Orca Pacific Dive Supply offer other diving equipment or services besides lights?

A: While Orca Pacific Dive Supply specializes in OrcaTorch underwater lighting solutions, they focus on providing expert knowledge and service in the dive equipment sector. They are also currently building a community of advanced divers and plan to offer dive trips in the near future. For specific product availability and recommendations, divers are encouraged to visit https://orcadive.ca or contact the company directly through their website or social media channels.

About Orca Pacific Dive Supply Ltd.

Orca Pacific Dive Supply Ltd. is a Vancouver-based diving equipment distributor specializing in affordable, premium underwater lighting solutions. As the exclusive Western Canadian distributor for OrcaTorch products, the company serves the Canadian diving community with high-quality, competitively priced equipment. For more information, visit https://orcadive.ca.

