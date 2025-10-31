Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, 31 October 2025 at 07:00 p.m. EET
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on 31 October 2025
|Date
|31 October 2025
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share trading code
|VERK
|Amount, shares
|15,700
|Average price/share (EUR)
|3.9741
|Total cost (EUR)
|62,393.37
After the acquisitions Verkkokauppa.com Oyj holds a total of 106,591 treasury shares.
On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch
Antti Väliaho Jonathan Nyberg
For more information, please contact:
Jesper Blomster, CFO
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
jesper.blomster@verkkokauppa.com
Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers' expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.
Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
