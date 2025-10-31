Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Donates Up to $100,000 to the American Red Cross to Support Relief Efforts for Communities Impacted by Hurricane Melissa

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company operating the Norwegian Cruise Line®, Oceania Cruises®, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises® brands, today announced a donation of up to $100,000 to support relief efforts following the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa.

The company will immediately donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross and will match up to an additional $50,000 in both employee and public contributions. The funds will be used where they are needed most in coordination with the global Red Cross network.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by Hurricane Melissa,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “The Caribbean region holds a special place in our hearts, and it’s important that we stand with our communities in times of need. Through our Sail & Sustain program, we’re proud to support the American Red Cross in delivering vital relief and helping families recover.”

The donation is part of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain, and builds on one of its five key pillars, “Strengthening Communities”, which aims at supporting the communities where it operates.

“We are deeply grateful to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for their generous support of Hurricane Melissa,” said Krista Coletti, American Red Cross Regional Chief Executive Officer. “This contribution will help communities impacted by Hurricane Melissa.”

Those wishing to contribute to the NCLH donation match can visit www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ncl-emp.html to support ongoing relief efforts.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 34 ships and more than 71,000 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH expects to add 13 additional ships across its three brands through 2036, which will add over 38,400 berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

NCLH Media: nclhmedia@nclcorp.com