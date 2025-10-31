PROACTIS SA - Press Release 31.10.2025 (HY FR report publication)

Press Release

Postponement of publication of half-yearly results to 31 July 2025

Paris, France - (31 October 2025) - PROACTIS SA (ISIN code: FR0004052561) announces the postponement of the publication, originally scheduled for October 31st, 2025, of its half-yearly results as at 31 July 2025 for the financial year beginning on 1 February 2025.

This postponement is a direct consequence of the delay in the process of preparing and finalising the accounts for the financial year ending 31 January 2025. Since the end of July, the group's employees and the company's auditors have been working as a matter of priority to finalise the annual accounts so that the results as at 31 January 2025 and the annual financial report can be published as soon as possible. As a result of this effort, the company is currently unable to guarantee reliable half-yearly information.

PROACTIS SA will announce the next publication dates in a press release in the near future.

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com



