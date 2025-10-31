Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Avantor, Inc. (AVTR)

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Avantor, Inc. (“Avantor” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AVTR) securities between March 5, 2024 and October 28, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors by falsely touting the Company’s competitive positioning and downplaying the effects of increased competition. The Complaint also alleges that during an earnings call on July 26, 2024, in response to an analyst’s question about whether Avantor was losing share to a competitor, Michael Stubblefield, then the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, assured investors that Avantor’s “lab business stacks up well against every number that certainly that we’ve seen,” that “we continue to enhance our position,” and that “we’re really confident in our value proposition and our competitive position.” The Complaint continues to allege that Defendants repeatedly pointed to Avantor’s purported competitive advantages, such as its digital capabilities, as evidence that the Company would continue to enjoy strong competitive positioning.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Avantor should contact the Firm prior to the December 29, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .