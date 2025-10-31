Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 31 October 2025 the Company purchased for cancellation ‭12,581,074 ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 47.7191p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 1,033,019,481 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


