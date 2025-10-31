Georgia Health Care Organizations Unite to Strengthen Rural and Statewide Senior Care

NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia’s two largest post-acute care providers, Community Health Services of Georgia (CHSGa) and PruittHealth, today announced a strategic partnership designed to enhance care coordination and health outcomes for Georgia’s aging population, especially in rural communities.

At the heart of this collaboration is a shared commitment to building a robust rural-community health network that complements each organization’s statewide expertise. Ronnie Rollins, CEO of CHSGa, noted the opportunity to leverage the organization’s expertise to improve rural health by strategically aligning key assets to enhance CHSGa’s deep community roots and operational innovation to create a more connected and responsive care model. “This partnership represents what can happen when two strong players focus less on competition and more on what’s possible when we align our efforts,” said Rollins. “We’re energized by the potential ahead and look forward to what this alignment will make possible.” Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, added. “By working together, we’re accelerating progress, fostering continuous learning, and ultimately enhancing care for Georgia’s growing senior population. This is a strategic alignment of expertise, resources, and innovation.”

Key Initiatives Underway

Acquisition of Traditions Health & Rehab in Lithonia

PruittHealth will acquire Traditions Health & Rehab in Lithonia from CHSGa, with a target transition date of mid-December 2025. This move strengthens the partnership’s presence in metro Atlanta and supports broader care coordination goals.

The home health transition in Athens-Clarke County was recently completed, filling a critical gap in services for seniors in the region. Patients are now receiving care under PruittHealth, ensuring uninterrupted care and improved service delivery.

CHSGa and PruittHealth are working on a seamless transition of home health offices in Albany and Vidalia to PruittHealth. This transition will further align the organizations’ operations and expand their reach into key rural markets.

Unified Vision for Georgia’s Health Landscape

The partnership will also leverage the expertise of both organizations in Population Health Management to ensure that rural Georgians have access to quality care in every county in the state. Together, CHSGa and PruittHealth serve nearly 12,000 clients across all 159 Georgia counties. Working together, they can proactively identify gaps in service, monitor health outcomes, and respond quickly to emerging public health trends.

While the two entities remain separate, they will collect uniform data to ensure clients receive appropriate care when and where they need it. This collaboration enables both organizations to deliver more exceptional patient-centered care to customers while maintaining the local expertise and service culture that patients trust. Both CHSGa and PruittHealth are committed to coordinating services to enhance health care across Georgia, so regardless of where seniors live, they will benefit from a more connected continuum of care, ensuring healthier communities for generations to come.