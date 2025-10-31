Crakmedia still among Quebec’s top 300 SMEs

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crakmedia, an international company operating in more than 190 countries and a leader in performance-based digital marketing, has once again earned a spot among Quebec’s 300 largest SMEs. This ranking (article in French only) is published annually by the Quebec business newspaper Les Affaires.

The company rose to the 126th position this year with 183 employees as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 5.2% compared to the previous year, when it ranked 139th. Among the fifty or so SMEs in the Capitale-Nationale region represented in the Les Affaires list, Crakmedia ranks 17th in terms of size.

“Crakmedia has been growing in a fiercely competitive global market, with revenue projected to hit $154 million for 2025. The integration of artificial intelligence solutions is now part of our DNA and allows us to optimize our operations while refocusing our teams on innovation, creativity, and business growth,” said Olivier Bouchard, Chief Operating Officer at Crakmedia.

In 2024, Crakmedia was awarded the prestigious Mercure Prize for Productivity Growth by the Quebec Federation of Chambers of Commerce for its project to intelligently automate web advertising space.

Read the special report in Les Affaires magazine: lesaffaires.com/les-300-plus-importantes-pme-du-quebec-2025 (French only)

Read an interview on the integration of AI tools in media buying: crakmedia.com/ai-media-buy/

ABOUT CRAKMEDIA

A world leader in web marketing, performance marketing, web development and traffic monetization, Crakmedia is an international company based in Quebec City. Its fields of activity range from digital content design, campaign personalization, website and data analysis, brand management, search engine optimization, media buying, advertising brokerage to web development and the creation of cutting-edge technologies. For further information: crakmedia.com.

