Don't hit the wall, fuel to finish strong: CookUnity and New York Road Runners partner to deliver performance nutrition tips for marathon runners

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every marathon runner fears the same moment: the wall. The dreaded “bonk” that hits when glycogen runs out, energy fades, and every step feels heavier than the last. It's not just about willpower: it's about fuel power.

As the Official Meal Solutions Partner of the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon, CookUnity is helping runners fuel smarter, recover faster, and avoid bonking through its Fitness Fuel Menu, a collection of sports dietitian-approved meals crafted by award-winning chefs designed to sustain energy, prevent fatigue, and keep athletes energized through every mile.

Sport dietitian and marathon runner Natalie Rizzo, MS, RD, who has trained and educated thousands of athletes, collaborated with CookUnity to design the Fitness Fuel Menu, which now features over 1,100 active performance-focused dishes¹ crafted by chefs such as Cat Cora, Rick Bayless, Esther Choi, Miriam Milord, and Emily Peck.





In October alone, CookUnity introduced over 35 new meals to the Fitness Fuel lineup, reflecting its commitment to innovation, variety and performance nutrition. In the last 16 weeks, the recommended training period for marathon preparation, orders from CookUnity's Fitness Fuel Menu in New York City have grown by 12%². This surge reflects how runners are turning to CookUnity meals to optimize endurance and recovery as they gear up for race day.

“As the nonprofit that produces the TCS New York City Marathon, we’re committed to supporting runners not just on the race day, but through their entire journey," said Christine Burke, New York Road Runners Chief Commercial Officer. “We chose to partner with CookUnity because they share our dedication to performance, wellness, and community. Their expertise makes them the ideal partner to speak about fueling, replenishment, and nutrition to help runners cross the finish line feeling their best."

Top tips from sport dietitian Natalie Rizzo

As a marathon runner herself, Natalie Rizzo, MS, RD, knows that even the best-trained athletes can hit the wall if they don't fuel properly.

“The secret to conquering 26.2 miles starts long before the starting line, it starts on your plate,” said Natalie Rizzo. “I hand-selected every meal in this plan to help runners fuel their training and maintain good nutrition throughout their buildup, and feel strong on the race day.”

According to Rizzo, here are the tips on how to eat before, during and after the race to stay strong and energized:

Pre-marathon fueling: “The night before the marathon is about fueling, not feasting.” The recommendation is a carb-rich, lower-fiber meal to build glycogen stores and reduce stomach discomfort. Pasta, rice-based dishes, and starchy vegetables, like the Chicken & Soba Noodle Salad from award-winning Chef Esther Choi, part of the CookUnity Fitness Fuel Menu, are ideal options.

Race morning: Skip anything new or heavy. A light, familiar carb-heavy breakfast, such as oatmeal with nut butter and bananas or a bagel with jam, provides steady energy and prevents blood sugar spikes.

During the race: Fuel with 30-60 grams of carbohydrates every hour to keep energy levels high. Most runners use a combination of sports gels, chews and sports drinks.

Post-race: The first 30-60 minutes after finishing are crucial for muscle repair and refueling. If your stomach can’t tolerate much food, opt for a small snack, like pretzels and a banana. When you’re able to tolerate more food, choose meals with lean protein, complex carbs, and antioxidants, such as the Roasted Lemon-Garlic Chicken with Mashed Potatoes & Roasted Carrots from Chef Miriam Milord.

“The diet of a runner needs to have the right balance of protein and carbs. For example my Lemon Garlic and Herbs Chicken has over 40 grams of protein, part of the CookUnity Fitness Fuel Menu, its flavorful, balanced, and perfect for training and refueling after a long run," mentioned Chef Miriam Milord.

Born in New York for athletes nationwide

Founded and headquartered in New York City, CookUnity was built on a mission to help people live better through real, award-winning chef meals, a value that extends to the city's vibrant community of runners and athletes. As proud locals and the Official Meal Solutions partner of the TCS New York City Marathon, CookUnity is committed to supporting endurance, replenishment, and wellness through food that fuels performance.

“We were born in New York, a city built on energy, movement, and ambition,” said Mateo Marietti, CEO and founder of CookUnity. “Supporting runners and athletes through the Fitness Fuel menu is part of our commitment to support endurance, performance, and wellness."

CookUnity's Fitness Fuel menu is a sport dietitian-approved lineup tailored for every training phase, from pre-run fuel to post-run replenishment. Each dish delivers:

A balanced ratio of energizing carbs and restorative protein to enhance performance and muscle repair.

Runner and athlete-friendly ingredients to avoid common irritants such as overly spicy, greasy, or acidic foods.

Exhilarating flavors by award-winning chefs ensure every bite is as delicious as it is functional.



“Bonking can be prevented,” concluded Rizzo. “With CookUnity, runners can fuel with food that is not just functional but delicious, helping them go the distance and finish strong.”

About CookUnity

CookUnity is a premium, chef-made meal delivery platform that connects top chefs with discerning consumers seeking restaurant-quality meals delivered to their doorstep. With a mission to redefine convenience without compromising on taste or quality, CookUnity offers a diverse menu curated by culinary professionals, using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. Through innovative partnerships and a commitment to culinary excellence, CookUnity aims to reimagine the home dining experience, making chef-prepared meals accessible to food enthusiasts throughout North America. With thousands of recipes developed by top chefs, CookUnity offers the greatest range of cuisines for food enthusiasts. Learn more at CookUnity.com.

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

A New York City-based nonprofit, New York Road Runners’ vision is to build healthier lives and stronger communities through the transformative power of running—serving nearly a half a million people annually through its races, free community events, youth running initiatives, and school-based programs across the five boroughs. During its nearly 70 years, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization, producing more than 60 adult and youth races each year, including the TCS New York City Marathon. Held on the first Sunday each November, the TCS New York City Marathon features more than 50,000 runners—from the world’s best professional athletes to a vast range of runners across experience levels, ages, genders, abilities, and backgrounds. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.

1 Dishes available in the CookUnity platform across the U.S. in the Fitness Fuel Menu until October 17, 2025.

2 Based on the total number of orders from the Fitness Fuel Menu in the CookUnity platform between the week June 16, 2025 to October 06, 2025, compared to the same period of 2024.

