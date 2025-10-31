Folks Mobile opens waitlist ahead of launch

TBILISI, Georgia, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Folks Finance, the leading crosschain DeFi lending protocol, has partnered with a licensed Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) to introduce Folks Mobile. The waitlist for early users opens just days before the long-awaited FOLKS TGE on November 6th.



The new licensed app will operate independently from the Folks Finance protocol, offering eligible users a compliance-ready environment that connects regulated digital asset services with the technological foundation of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Its goal is to deliver a compliant, user-friendly experience that combines the reliability of regulated fintech with the transparency and efficiency of DeFi tools.

“Folks Mobile is the next natural step in our mission to make DeFi easy,” said Benedetto Biondi, executive of Folks Mobile. “We want to bring the best of DeFi to people, without asking them to ignore compliance or risk. By operating a separate app under a licensed VASP, this launch marks the beginning of a new phase where DeFi becomes part of people’s everyday life.”

Over time, Folks Mobile will evolve into a full everyday-use suite. Its initial phase focuses on integrating core DeFi functionalities including Liquid Staking, Swaps, and Lending, where user interactions can be optimized through an AI-driven routing system across supported DeFi products.

These features will be complemented by the Folks Debit Card, designed to let users spend without selling their crypto. Instead, users may collateralize and borrow stablecoins through Folks Finance’s lending markets to fund their spending balance.

Within its regulated framework, Folks Mobile also aims to introduce gated access to selected onchain RWA assets over time.

Biondi continued: “We always believed that technology had to be abstracted to the end user. If we want to bring mass adoption to crypto, we need to deliver the goodness of it without the cumbersome knowledge and frictioned UI needed nowadays in DeFi.”

The upcoming FOLKS utility token, issued on the Folks Finance DeFi protocol and accessible via decentralized smart contracts, is also planned to integrate with the regulated app, in addition to being the lifeblood of the main platform. This will unlock usage-based advantages, perks, and features for users, while maintaining separation between the protocol and the app.

Early access

Early sign-ups will secure priority onboarding once the app goes live.

To join the waitlist, users can visit folksmobile.app

About Folks Finance

Folks Finance is the leading crosschain DeFi protocol for lending, borrowing, staking & trading. Folks unifies liquidity and functionalities across blockchains, eliminating the need for bridges to deliver a single, unified DeFi experience.



About Folks Mobile

Folks Mobile is a licensed Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) application designed to connect compliant digital asset services with the transparency and trust of DeFi, bringing crypto closer to everyday use.

