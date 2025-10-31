Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

 | Source: Oak Ridge Financial Services Oak Ridge Financial Services

OAK RIDGE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

  • Earnings per share (diluted): $0.69, down from $0.81 for the prior quarter and up from $0.54 for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Return on average equity (Annualized): 11.27%, down from 14.13% for the prior quarter and up from 9.56% for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Tangible book value per common share: $24.98 as of period end, up from $24.04 at the end of the prior quarter and $22.78 at the end of the comparable period in 2024.
  • Net interest margin (Annualized): 4.18%, up from 4.16% for the prior quarter and 3.81% for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Efficiency ratio: 59.0%, improved from 59.1% for the prior quarter and 67.9% for the comparable period in 2024.
  • Total loans receivable: $528.3 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of 1.7% from $537.5 million at June 30, 2025 and an increase of 4.5% from $505.5 million at September 30, 2024.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets: 0.84% at September 30, 2025, up from 0.73% at June 30, 2025 and an increase from 0.45% at September 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets is due to the guaranteed and nonguaranteed balances of seven Small Business Administration (“SBA”) 7(a) loans that moved to nonaccrual status since September 30, 2024. The balances as of September 30, 2025, of the portion of SBA nonperforming loans guaranteed and unguaranteed by the SBA were $4.2 million and $1.2 million, respectively.
  • Securities available-for-sale and held-to maturity: $99.7 million at September 30, 2025, an increase of 2.7% from $97.1 million at June 30, 2025 and a decrease of 2.7% from $102.4 million at September 30, 2024.
  • Total deposits: $543.2 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of 0.8% from 547.5 million at June 30, 2025 and an increase of 6.4% from $510.5 million at September 30, 2024.
  • Total short- and long-term borrowings, junior subordinated notes, and subordinated debentures: $60.2 million at September 30, 2025, an increase of 3.4% from $52.2 million at June 30, 2025 and a decrease of 14.2% from $70.2 million at September 30, 2024.
  • Total stockholders’ equity: $68.5 million at September 30, 2025, an increase of 3.7% from $66.0 million at June 30, 2025 and an increase of 11.8% from $62.9 million at September 30, 2024.

Management Commentary
Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, reported, “I am pleased to report another quarter of strong performance, achieving earnings per share of $0.69, representing a 27.8% increase over the third quarter of 2024. The strong performance was driven by robust revenue growth, including improvement in net interest income, which was up 16% over the comparable quarter in 2024, coupled with a notable increase in noninterest income, which was up 64% from the same period last year. We achieved solid loan growth, with loans receivable increasing 4.5% year-over-year, funded by a combination of increased deposits and strategic borrowings.

Our focus on efficiency also delivered results, with our efficiency ratio significantly improving to 59.0% this quarter, compared to 67.9% in the third quarter of 2024. While nonperforming assets to total assets saw an increase to 0.84% from 0.45% at the comparable quarter end last year, this was due primarily to a handful of specific SBA loans. We have proactively reserved for potential losses on these loans, having calculated the provision for credit losses based on the unguaranteed portion of these SBA loans. Our capital and liquidity levels remain strong.

Oak Ridge continues to focus on maintaining and developing full client relationships, including long-term core deposit and lending solutions and other products and services that meet our customers’ financial objectives. We are incredibly proud of our entire team and appreciate their efforts in serving our clients and managing the Bank in a safe and sound manner.”

Dividend Announcement
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock is payable on December 1, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 14, 2025. “We are pleased to pay another quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

Financial Review

Net Interest Income
For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income was $6.8 million, up from $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. The annualized net interest margin was 4.18%, an increase of 37 basis points from 3.81% in the third quarter of 2024, due to increases in yields on loans and decreases in costs on interest-bearing deposits.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income was $19.9 million, up from $17.4 million for the same period in 2024. The annualized net interest margin was 4.10%, up 30 basis points from 3.80% in the same period in 2024, due to increases in yields on loans and decreases in costs on interest-bearing deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses
The Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $877,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $261,000 in the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.19% at September 30, 2025, up from 1.05% at December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets represented 0.84% of total assets at September 30, 2025, an increase from 0.53% at December 31, 2024. The Bank is actively engaged in the process of seeking payment on the guaranteed portion of defaulted SBA loans. Of the 11 SBA loans with an outstanding balance of $5.5 million that were in nonaccrual status at September 30, 2025, the Bank has initiated the Guaranty Purchase Process for seven of these loans, which together have an outstanding balance of $4.4 million. This process involves legal action to obtain payment from the SBA on the guaranteed portion of the loans.

Noninterest Income
For the three months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest income totaled $1.3 million, compared to $924,000 for the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by a $379,000 gain on the sale of SBA loans, with no comparable gain on sales in the third quarter of 2024. Additionally, there was a $39,000 increase in other service charges and fees. Income from Small Business Investment Company portfolio decreased by $99,000.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest income was $3.3 million, up from $2.5 million in the same period in 2024. This was mainly due to gains of $709,000 on the sale of SBA loans and $42,000 on the sale of investment securities, with no comparable gain on sales in the first nine months of 2024. Service charges on deposit accounts also increased by $103,000 and other service charges and fees increased by $69,000. Income from Small Business Investment Company portfolio decreased by $184,000.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase from $4.7 million in the comparable period in 2024. This was primarily due to a $154,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $197,000 increase in equipment expense, and a $93,000 increase in other expenses. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $101,000, $112,000, and $131,000 in occupancy, data and item processing, and professional and advertising expenses, respectively.

Noninterest expense was $14.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase from $13.7 million in the comparable period in 2024. This was primarily due to a $540,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $252,000 increase in equipment expense, and a $316,000 increase in other expenses. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $175,000, $107,000, and $311,000 in occupancy, data and item processing, and professional and advertising expenses, respectively.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc., and Bank of Oak Ridge
As the Triad’s employee-owned community bank, Bank of Oak Ridge delivers Spectacularly Local banking with a personal touch. Rooted in our community, we live by our promise that You Matter Here – our local decision-makers know you by name, and our team provides personalized, 5-star client service tailored to your unique needs. Complementing this commitment, we offer modern tools and technology to make your banking experience easy, safe, and convenient. Whether you’re seeking a new banking partner or expanding your financial relationships, we make switching simple and seamless.

Connect with us by phone at 336.644.9944, on our website at BankofOakRidge.com or by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Oak Ridge, and Summerfield.

Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Awards & Recognitions | Best Bank in the Triad | Triad’s Top Workplace Finalist | 2016 Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Business Ethics | Triad’s Healthiest Employer Winner

Banking for Business & Personal | Mobile & Online Banking | Worldwide ATM | Debit, Credit + Rewards | Checking, Savings & Money Market | Loans + SBA | Mortgage | Insurance | Wealth Management

Let’s Talk | 336.644.9944 | www.BankofOakRidge.com | Extended Interactive Teller Machine Hours at all Triad Locations

Forward-looking Information This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)   
  September 30, December 31, September 30,
  2025  2024  2024 
ASSETS(unaudited)(audited)(unaudited)
Cash and due from banks$ 8,283  $8,075 $10,522 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  21,148   13,102  11,308 
Total cash and cash equivalents  29,431   21,177  21,830 
Securities available-for-sale  83,918   85,714  83,769 
Securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses  15,788   18,662  18,668 
Restricted stock, at cost  3,768   3,439  4,006 
Loans receivable  528,287   514,292  505,521 
Allowance for credit losses  (6,277) (5,388) (5,354)
Net loans receivable  522,010   508,904  500,167 
Property and equipment, net  8,970   8,664  8,827 
Accrued interest receivable  3,417   3,135  3,098 
Bank owned life insurance  6,334   6,268  6,244 
Foreclosed assets  131   -  - 
Right-of-use assets – operating leases  2,412   2,166  2,242 
Other assets  5,274   5,553  4,613 
Total assets$ 681,453  $663,682 $653,464 
LIABILITIES         
Noninterest-bearing deposits$ 131,877  $119,851 $114,152 
Interest-bearing deposits  411,297   411,464  396,346 
Total deposits  543,174   531,315  510,498 
Short-term borrowings  32,000   26,000  52,000 
Long-term borrowings  14,000   14,000  - 
Junior subordinated notes – trust preferred securities  8,248   8,248  8,248 
Subordinated debentures, net of discount  6,000   9,983  9,973 
Lease liabilities – operating leases  2,412   2,166  2,242 
Accrued interest payable  772   709  1,021 
Other liabilities  6,321   6,546  6,579 
Total liabilities  612,927   600,692  590,561 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Common stock  27,153   26,733  27,100 
Retained earnings  41,912   37,771  36,575 
Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax  (212) (1,771) (412)
Net unrealized loss on hedging derivative instruments, net of tax  (327) 257  (360)
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss  (539) (1,514) (772)
Total stockholders’ equity  68,526   62,990  62,903 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$ 681,453  $663,682 $653,464 
Common shares outstanding  2,742,820   2,736,770  2,761,870 
Common shares authorized  50,000,000   50,000,000  50,000,000 


OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME         
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)         
 Three Months Ended Nine months ended
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
  2025  2025  2024  2025  2024
Interest and dividend income:         
Loans and fees on loans$ 8,741  $8,726 $7,971 $ 25,744  $22,865
Interest on deposits in banks  163   199  275   528   670
Restricted stock dividends  56   63  67   168   177
Interest on investment securities  1,308   1,224  1,402   3,814   4,299
Total interest and dividend income  10,268   10,212  9,715   30,254   28,011
Interest expense              
Deposits  2,666   2,684  2,758   8,064   7,568
Short-term and long-term debt  771   759  961   2,297   2,991
Total interest expense  3,437   3,443  3,719   10,361   10,559
Net interest income  6,831   6,769  5,996   19,893   17,452
Provision for credit losses  877   402  261   1,583   848
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  5,954   6,367  5,735   18,310   16,604
Noninterest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts  249   229  231   705   602
Gain (loss) on sale of securities  -   42  -   42   -
Insurance commissions  169   188  169   507   428
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans  379   329  -   709   -
Debit and credit card interchange income  293   297  292   862   889
Income from Small Business Investment Company  12   15  111   27   211
Income earned on bank owned life insurance  22   22  23   66   67
Other service charges and fees  137   127  98   352   283
Total noninterest income  1,261   1,249  924   3,270   2,480
Noninterest expenses:              
Salaries  2,386   2,423  2,287   7,163   6,764
Employee Benefits  365   367  310   1,067   924
Occupancy  257   271  358   829   1,004
Equipment  340   209  143   713   461
Data and Item Processing  495   436  607   1,546   1,653
Professional & Advertising  201   220  332   640   951
Stationary and Supplies  31   29  32   90   109
Telecommunications  83   101  71   263   213
FDIC Assessment  82   120  118   322   343
Other expense  531   557  438   1,587   1,271
Total noninterest expenses  4,771   4,733  4,696   14,220   13,693
Income before income taxes  2,444   2,883  1,963   7,360   5,391
Income tax expense  557   644  460   1,671   1,245
Net income and income available to common shareholders$ 1,887  $2,239 $1,503 $ 5,689  $4,146
Basic income per common share$ 0.69  $0.82 $0.54 $ 2.08  $1.50
Diluted income per common share$ 0.69  $0.82 $0.54 $ 2.08  $1.50
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  2,747,774   2,747,170  2,761,870   2,741,329   2,755,806
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  2,747,774   2,747,170  2,761,870   2,741,329   2,755,806


OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.     
Selected Financial Data     
 As Of Or For The Three Months Ended,
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
Return on average common stockholders' equity1 11.27%  14.13%  10.04%  9.63%  9.56% 
Tangible book value per share$24.98 $24.04 $23.41 $23.02 $22.78 
Return on average assets1 1.11%  1.32%  0.95%  0.91%  0.91% 
Net interest margin1 4.18%  4.16%  3.97%  3.92%  3.81% 
Efficiency ratio 59.0%  59.1%  66.8%  64.6%  67.9% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.84%  0.73%  0.67%  0.53%  0.45% 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.19%  1.10%  1.05%  1.05%  1.06% 
1Annualized     

Contact: Skylar Mearing, Marketing Director
Phone: 336.662.4840


Recommended Reading