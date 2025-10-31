Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

OAK RIDGE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025



Management Commentary

Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, reported, “I am pleased to report another quarter of strong performance, achieving earnings per share of $0.69, representing a 27.8% increase over the third quarter of 2024. The strong performance was driven by robust revenue growth, including improvement in net interest income, which was up 16% over the comparable quarter in 2024, coupled with a notable increase in noninterest income, which was up 64% from the same period last year. We achieved solid loan growth, with loans receivable increasing 4.5% year-over-year, funded by a combination of increased deposits and strategic borrowings.

Our focus on efficiency also delivered results, with our efficiency ratio significantly improving to 59.0% this quarter, compared to 67.9% in the third quarter of 2024. While nonperforming assets to total assets saw an increase to 0.84% from 0.45% at the comparable quarter end last year, this was due primarily to a handful of specific SBA loans. We have proactively reserved for potential losses on these loans, having calculated the provision for credit losses based on the unguaranteed portion of these SBA loans. Our capital and liquidity levels remain strong.

Oak Ridge continues to focus on maintaining and developing full client relationships, including long-term core deposit and lending solutions and other products and services that meet our customers’ financial objectives. We are incredibly proud of our entire team and appreciate their efforts in serving our clients and managing the Bank in a safe and sound manner.”

Dividend Announcement

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock is payable on December 1, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 14, 2025. “We are pleased to pay another quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

Financial Review

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income was $6.8 million, up from $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. The annualized net interest margin was 4.18%, an increase of 37 basis points from 3.81% in the third quarter of 2024, due to increases in yields on loans and decreases in costs on interest-bearing deposits.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income was $19.9 million, up from $17.4 million for the same period in 2024. The annualized net interest margin was 4.10%, up 30 basis points from 3.80% in the same period in 2024, due to increases in yields on loans and decreases in costs on interest-bearing deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $877,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $261,000 in the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.19% at September 30, 2025, up from 1.05% at December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets represented 0.84% of total assets at September 30, 2025, an increase from 0.53% at December 31, 2024. The Bank is actively engaged in the process of seeking payment on the guaranteed portion of defaulted SBA loans. Of the 11 SBA loans with an outstanding balance of $5.5 million that were in nonaccrual status at September 30, 2025, the Bank has initiated the Guaranty Purchase Process for seven of these loans, which together have an outstanding balance of $4.4 million. This process involves legal action to obtain payment from the SBA on the guaranteed portion of the loans.

Noninterest Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest income totaled $1.3 million, compared to $924,000 for the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by a $379,000 gain on the sale of SBA loans, with no comparable gain on sales in the third quarter of 2024. Additionally, there was a $39,000 increase in other service charges and fees. Income from Small Business Investment Company portfolio decreased by $99,000.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest income was $3.3 million, up from $2.5 million in the same period in 2024. This was mainly due to gains of $709,000 on the sale of SBA loans and $42,000 on the sale of investment securities, with no comparable gain on sales in the first nine months of 2024. Service charges on deposit accounts also increased by $103,000 and other service charges and fees increased by $69,000. Income from Small Business Investment Company portfolio decreased by $184,000.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase from $4.7 million in the comparable period in 2024. This was primarily due to a $154,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $197,000 increase in equipment expense, and a $93,000 increase in other expenses. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $101,000, $112,000, and $131,000 in occupancy, data and item processing, and professional and advertising expenses, respectively.

Noninterest expense was $14.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase from $13.7 million in the comparable period in 2024. This was primarily due to a $540,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $252,000 increase in equipment expense, and a $316,000 increase in other expenses. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $175,000, $107,000, and $311,000 in occupancy, data and item processing, and professional and advertising expenses, respectively.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc., and Bank of Oak Ridge

Forward-looking Information This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2025 2024 2024 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 8,283 $ 8,075 $ 10,522 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 21,148 13,102 11,308 Total cash and cash equivalents 29,431 21,177 21,830 Securities available-for-sale 83,918 85,714 83,769 Securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 15,788 18,662 18,668 Restricted stock, at cost 3,768 3,439 4,006 Loans receivable 528,287 514,292 505,521 Allowance for credit losses (6,277 ) (5,388 ) (5,354 ) Net loans receivable 522,010 508,904 500,167 Property and equipment, net 8,970 8,664 8,827 Accrued interest receivable 3,417 3,135 3,098 Bank owned life insurance 6,334 6,268 6,244 Foreclosed assets 131 - - Right-of-use assets – operating leases 2,412 2,166 2,242 Other assets 5,274 5,553 4,613 Total assets $ 681,453 $ 663,682 $ 653,464 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 131,877 $ 119,851 $ 114,152 Interest-bearing deposits 411,297 411,464 396,346 Total deposits 543,174 531,315 510,498 Short-term borrowings 32,000 26,000 52,000 Long-term borrowings 14,000 14,000 - Junior subordinated notes – trust preferred securities 8,248 8,248 8,248 Subordinated debentures, net of discount 6,000 9,983 9,973 Lease liabilities – operating leases 2,412 2,166 2,242 Accrued interest payable 772 709 1,021 Other liabilities 6,321 6,546 6,579 Total liabilities 612,927 600,692 590,561 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 27,153 26,733 27,100 Retained earnings 41,912 37,771 36,575 Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax (212 ) (1,771 ) (412 ) Net unrealized loss on hedging derivative instruments, net of tax (327 ) 257 (360 ) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss (539 ) (1,514 ) (772 ) Total stockholders’ equity 68,526 62,990 62,903 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 681,453 $ 663,682 $ 653,464 Common shares outstanding 2,742,820 2,736,770 2,761,870 Common shares authorized 50,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000





OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income: Loans and fees on loans $ 8,741 $ 8,726 $ 7,971 $ 25,744 $ 22,865 Interest on deposits in banks 163 199 275 528 670 Restricted stock dividends 56 63 67 168 177 Interest on investment securities 1,308 1,224 1,402 3,814 4,299 Total interest and dividend income 10,268 10,212 9,715 30,254 28,011 Interest expense Deposits 2,666 2,684 2,758 8,064 7,568 Short-term and long-term debt 771 759 961 2,297 2,991 Total interest expense 3,437 3,443 3,719 10,361 10,559 Net interest income 6,831 6,769 5,996 19,893 17,452 Provision for credit losses 877 402 261 1,583 848 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 5,954 6,367 5,735 18,310 16,604 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 249 229 231 705 602 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - 42 - 42 - Insurance commissions 169 188 169 507 428 Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans 379 329 - 709 - Debit and credit card interchange income 293 297 292 862 889 Income from Small Business Investment Company 12 15 111 27 211 Income earned on bank owned life insurance 22 22 23 66 67 Other service charges and fees 137 127 98 352 283 Total noninterest income 1,261 1,249 924 3,270 2,480 Noninterest expenses: Salaries 2,386 2,423 2,287 7,163 6,764 Employee Benefits 365 367 310 1,067 924 Occupancy 257 271 358 829 1,004 Equipment 340 209 143 713 461 Data and Item Processing 495 436 607 1,546 1,653 Professional & Advertising 201 220 332 640 951 Stationary and Supplies 31 29 32 90 109 Telecommunications 83 101 71 263 213 FDIC Assessment 82 120 118 322 343 Other expense 531 557 438 1,587 1,271 Total noninterest expenses 4,771 4,733 4,696 14,220 13,693 Income before income taxes 2,444 2,883 1,963 7,360 5,391 Income tax expense 557 644 460 1,671 1,245 Net income and income available to common shareholders $ 1,887 $ 2,239 $ 1,503 $ 5,689 $ 4,146 Basic income per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.82 $ 0.54 $ 2.08 $ 1.50 Diluted income per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.82 $ 0.54 $ 2.08 $ 1.50 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,747,774 2,747,170 2,761,870 2,741,329 2,755,806 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,747,774 2,747,170 2,761,870 2,741,329 2,755,806





OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Selected Financial Data As Of Or For The Three Months Ended, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Return on average common stockholders' equity1 11.27% 14.13% 10.04% 9.63% 9.56% Tangible book value per share $ 24.98 $ 24.04 $ 23.41 $ 23.02 $ 22.78 Return on average assets1 1.11% 1.32% 0.95% 0.91% 0.91% Net interest margin1 4.18% 4.16% 3.97% 3.92% 3.81% Efficiency ratio 59.0% 59.1% 66.8% 64.6% 67.9% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.84% 0.73% 0.67% 0.53% 0.45% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.19% 1.10% 1.05% 1.05% 1.06% 1Annualized

