Legence Sets Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Webcast Schedule

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legence Corp. (Nasdaq: LGN) (“Legence” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 on Friday, November 14, 2025, prior to the market open.

In conjunction with the release, the Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast to review the results and its operations on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 10:00 am EST. The call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode. The webcast link to the call and the slide presentation to accompany the earnings call remarks can be accessed on the Company’s website at https://investors.wearelegence.com/. Shortly after completion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website using the same link. The replay will be available through December 14, 2025.

About Legence

Legence is a leading provider of engineering, consulting, installation, and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating, and installing complex HVAC, process piping, and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems—enhancing energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in new and existing facilities. Legence also delivers long-term performance through strategic upgrades and holistic solutions. Serving some of the world’s most technically demanding sectors, Legence counts over 60% of the Nasdaq-100 Index among its clients.



