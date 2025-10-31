Middlesex Water Company Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.77

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (“Middlesex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MSEX) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“We continue to focus on our selective and sustainable growth pillar, and we are pleased to announce the execution of an asset purchase agreement to acquire the water utility asset of Pinewoods Acres in Delaware," said Nadine Leslie, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Middlesex Water Company. "This acquisition aligns with our MWC2030 strategy to bring our high standards of operational excellence, safety, and water quality to a broader customer base.”

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Middlesex reported net income of $14.0 million and diluted EPS of $0.77, compared to net income of $14.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.80 for the same quarter in 2024.

Operating revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, were $54.1 million, a decrease of $1.0 million, compared to $55.1 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease is attributable to lower consumption driven by unfavorable weather partially offset by rate increases and customer growth.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, were $36.4 million, a decrease of approximately $1.2 million, compared to $37.6 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease is primarily driven by higher capitalizable costs and lower legal, financial and regulatory costs, partially offset by higher variable production costs from weather-driven lower water quality and higher depreciation.

Year-to-Date Results

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $34.2 million, a $1.3 million decrease when compared to the same period in 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $1.90 and $1.98 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively. The decrease is attributable to the one-time recovery in the first quarter 2024 of previously incurred depreciation, operating and carrying costs of $4.3 million (net of tax) associated with the construction and operation of the water treatment facilities at Middlesex’s Park Avenue water treatment plant and lower consumption driven by unfavorable weather, offset by rate increases and customer growth.

Operating revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $147.7 million, an increase of approximately $2.9 million over the same period in 2024. Operating revenues increased $1.8 million in the Middlesex System and $1.4 million in the Tidewater System, largely driven by rate increases and customer growth, partially offset by lower consumption driven by unfavorable weather and a $0.3 million decrease primarily due to lower supplemental contract services revenue in our non-regulated businesses.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, increased $2.5 million over the same period in 2024, primarily due to higher variable production costs from weather-driven lower water quality, increased weather-driven main break activity and higher depreciation expense due to higher average utility plant in service and the one-time recovery in 2024 of previously incurred depreciation expense and water treatment operating costs at Middlesex’s Park Avenue water treatment plant.

Selective and Sustainable Growth

Middlesex invested approximately $72 million to upgrade, replace and enhance the resiliency of its water and wastewater utility infrastructure during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, or approximately 77% of its planned 2025 annual investment of $93 million.

In October 2025, Middlesex filed a fourth Distribution System Improvement Charge ("DSIC") rate application that is expected to result in $0.9 million of annual revenues, which is in addition to the existing $2.3 million of annual revenues from previous DSIC filings.

In October 2025, Tidewater Utilities, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Middlesex, filed an application with the Delaware Public Service Commission for approval of the purchase of Pinewood Acres water utility assets for $0.2 million. Pinewood Acres serves approximately 350 customers in Kent County, Delaware.

Dividend Declared, Announced 5.88% Increase

As previously announced on October 24, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per common share, a 5.88% increase from the $0.34 per share dividend last declared in July 2025. This increase raises the annual dividend rate to $1.44 from $1.36 per share of common stock and marks Middlesex's 53rd consecutive year of dividend increases. The dividend at the new rate is payable December 1, 2025 to shareholders of record as of November 17, 2025. Middlesex has paid cash dividends in varying amounts continually since 1912.

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company (“Middlesex”) is one of the nation’s premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, and selective and sustainable growth to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws reflecting the current beliefs or expectations of Middlesex Water Company “MSEX” or the “Company” regarding its future performance, its financial condition, its strategic plans and cash flows, its results of operations as well as any other statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current facts. These statements reflect the Company’s current views and information currently available. This information is based on estimates, assumptions, and analysis that the Company believes, as of the date hereof, provide a reasonable basis for the information contained herein. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. The Company intends that these statements be covered by the safe harbors created under those laws. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the information contained herein is reflective of future performance, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. Unless otherwise specified, all information contained in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no duty to update or revise the information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating Revenues $ 54,091 $ 55,100 $ 147,715 $ 144,770 Operating Expenses: Operations and Maintenance 23,738 25,359 67,913 67,649 Depreciation 6,941 6,309 20,171 18,010 Other Taxes 5,709 5,931 16,460 16,430 Total Operating Expenses 36,388 37,599 104,544 102,089 Operating Income 17,703 17,501 43,171 42,681 Other Income (Expense): Allowance for Funds Used During Construction 432 354 1,218 787 Other Income (Expense), net 1,454 1,614 4,364 9,202 Total Other Income, net 1,886 1,968 5,582 9,989 Interest Charges 4,200 3,411 10,535 10,721 Income before Income Taxes 15,389 16,058 38,218 41,949 Income Taxes 1,431 1,739 4,001 6,402 Net Income 13,958 14,319 34,217 35,547 Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements 18 29 59 89 Earnings Applicable to Common Stock $ 13,940 $ 14,290 $ 34,158 $ 35,458 Earnings per share of Common Stock: Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.80 $ 1.90 $ 1.99 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.80 $ 1.90 $ 1.98 Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 18,123 17,838 17,992 17,828 Diluted 18,154 17,952 18,023 17,943



