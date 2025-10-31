Lucas GC Limited Announces 1H 2025 Financial Results: Revenue at US$54.01 million with Increases in Gross Margin

 | Source: Lucas GC Limited Lucas GC Limited

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ: LGCL) (“Lucas” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (the “AI”) technology-driven Platform-as-a-Service (the “PaaS”) company whose technologies have been applied to the human resources and insurance industry verticals, today announced its financial results for 1H fiscal year of 2025.

1H 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Our revenue was RMB386.89 million (US$54.01 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB605.52 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of 36.11%.
  • We recorded a gross margin of 33.74% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 200 bps compared with that of the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • We recorded net income of RMB21.49 million (US$3.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB53.93 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Our net income margin decreased to 5.56% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with 8.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

Howard Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Lucas, said “We continue to position ourselves as a technology company rather than a service company, resulting in improvement of our gross margin in 1H 2025 compared to 1H 2024. The revenue decrease was due to slowdown of the overall Chinese economy, our change of strategy to focus on higher-margin products and our management focus on initiating operations outside China.”

“In order to sustain our technological leads as a technology company, we have continued to invest significantly in research and development. R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue was 11.86% which is still well above industry average. We obtained one additional patent related to core Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, bringing the total number of granted patents to 20.”

About Lucas GC Limited

With 20 granted U.S. and Chinese patents and over 75 registered software copyrights in the AI, data analytics and blockchain technologies, Lucas GC Limited is an AI technology-driven Platform as a Service (PaaS) company. Lucas’ technologies have been applied to the human resources and insurance industry verticals. For more information, please visit: https://www.lucasgc.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Lucas GC Limited specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Investor Inquiries and Media Contact:

https://www.lucasgc.com/
ir@lucasgc.com
T: 818-741-0923

LUCAS GC LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
       
  As of
December 31, 2024		  As of June 30, 2025 
  RMB  RMB  US$ 
     (Unaudited) 
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents  30,380   30,082   4,199 
Restricted cash  1,281   -   - 
Short-term investments  2,803   1,425   199 
Accounts receivable, net  61,059   47,226   6,592 
Advance to suppliers, net  163,647   162,409   22,671 
Deferred offering costs  2,302   104   15 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,955   6,933   966 
Total current assets  263,427   248,179   34,642 
             
Non-current assets            
Long-term investments  -   21,491   3,000 
Software and equipment, net  84,465   108,268   15,114 
Development expenditures  32,515   51,714   7,219 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  575   369   52 
Deferred tax assets, net  22,270   28,882   4,032 
Total non-current assets  139,825   210,724   29,417 
   　   　   　 
TOTAL ASSETS  403,252   458,903   64,059 
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities            
Short-term borrowings  67,470   90,800   12,675 
Accounts payable  46,800   28,126   3,926 
Contract liabilities  15,906   7,843   1,095 
Income tax payable  71   71   10 
Amounts due to related parties  3,700   1,400   195 
Operating lease liabilities, current  458   303   42 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  3,170   3,655   510 
Total current liabilities  137,575   132,198   18,453 
             
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  99   -   - 
Total non-current liability  99   -   - 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  137,674   132,198   18,453 
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Ordinary shares (US$0.0002 par value; 250,000,000 and 250,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025; 1,986,677 and 2,790,427 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)  3   3   - 
Subscription receivables  (3)  (3)  - 
Treasury Stock  (856)  (856)  (119)
Additional paid-in capital  142,828   182,968   25,541 
Statutory reserve  23,271   23,271   3,249 
Retained earnings  97,118   118,452   16,535 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  472   (34)  (5)
Total Lucas GC Limited shareholders’ equity  262,833   323,801   45,201 
Non-controlling interests  2,745   2,904   405 
Total shareholders’ equity  265,578   326,705   45,606 
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  403,252   458,903   64,059 


LUCAS GC LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
    
  For the six months ended June 30, 
  2024  2025 
  RMB  RMB  US$ 
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
Revenues            
Recruitment service  155,812   31,806   4,440 
Outsourcing service  418,456   334,471   46,690 
Others  31,250   20,613   2,878 
Total revenues  605,518   386,890   54,008 
Cost of revenues  (402,438)  (256,355)  (35,786)
Gross profit  203,080   130,535   18,222 
             
Operating expenses            
Selling and marketing expenses  (39,000)  (30,562)  (4,266)
General and administrative expenses  (30,299)  (38,798)  (5,416)
Research and development expenses  (80,612)  (45,881)  (6,405)
Total operating expenses  (149,911)  (115,241)  (16,087)
   　   　   　 
Income from operations  53,169   15,294   2,135 
             
Other expenses            
Financial expenses, net  (754)  (325)  (45)
Other income (expenses), net  718   (89)  (12)
Total other expenses, net  (36)  (414)  (57)
             
Income before income tax benefit  53,133   14,880   2,078 
Income tax benefit  794   6,613   923 
Net income  53,927   21,493   3,001 
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests  (398)  (159)  (22)
Net income attributable to Lucas GC Limited  53,529   21,334   2,979 
             
Net income  53,927   21,493   3,001 
Other comprehensive income:            
Foreign currency translation difference, net of tax of nil  438   (506)  (71)
Total comprehensive income  54,365   20,987   2,930 
Less: total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests  (398)  (159)  (22)
Comprehensive income attributable to Lucas GC Limited  53,967   20,828   2,908 
             
Net income per share:            
Basic  27.09   10.55   1.47 
Diluted  27.09   10.55   1.47 
             
Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted loss per share:            
Basic  1,976,166   2,022,399   2,022,399 
Diluted  1,976,166   2,022,399   2,022,399 

Recommended Reading