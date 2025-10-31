Lucas GC Limited Announces 1H 2025 Financial Results: Revenue at US$54.01 million with Increases in Gross Margin

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ: LGCL) (“Lucas” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (the “AI”) technology-driven Platform-as-a-Service (the “PaaS”) company whose technologies have been applied to the human resources and insurance industry verticals, today announced its financial results for 1H fiscal year of 2025.

1H 2025 Financial Highlights

Our revenue was RMB386.89 million (US$54.01 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB605.52 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of 36.11%.

We recorded a gross margin of 33.74% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 200 bps compared with that of the six months ended June 30, 2024.

We recorded net income of RMB21.49 million (US$3.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB53.93 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Our net income margin decreased to 5.56% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with 8.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

Howard Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Lucas, said “We continue to position ourselves as a technology company rather than a service company, resulting in improvement of our gross margin in 1H 2025 compared to 1H 2024. The revenue decrease was due to slowdown of the overall Chinese economy, our change of strategy to focus on higher-margin products and our management focus on initiating operations outside China.”

“In order to sustain our technological leads as a technology company, we have continued to invest significantly in research and development. R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue was 11.86% which is still well above industry average. We obtained one additional patent related to core Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, bringing the total number of granted patents to 20.”

About Lucas GC Limited

With 20 granted U.S. and Chinese patents and over 75 registered software copyrights in the AI, data analytics and blockchain technologies, Lucas GC Limited is an AI technology-driven Platform as a Service (PaaS) company. Lucas’ technologies have been applied to the human resources and insurance industry verticals. For more information, please visit: https://www.lucasgc.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Lucas GC Limited specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Investor Inquiries and Media Contact:

https://www.lucasgc.com/

ir@lucasgc.com

T: 818-741-0923

LUCAS GC LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of

December 31, 2024 As of June 30, 2025 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 30,380 30,082 4,199 Restricted cash 1,281 - - Short-term investments 2,803 1,425 199 Accounts receivable, net 61,059 47,226 6,592 Advance to suppliers, net 163,647 162,409 22,671 Deferred offering costs 2,302 104 15 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,955 6,933 966 Total current assets 263,427 248,179 34,642 Non-current assets Long-term investments - 21,491 3,000 Software and equipment, net 84,465 108,268 15,114 Development expenditures 32,515 51,714 7,219 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 575 369 52 Deferred tax assets, net 22,270 28,882 4,032 Total non-current assets 139,825 210,724 29,417 TOTAL ASSETS 403,252 458,903 64,059 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 67,470 90,800 12,675 Accounts payable 46,800 28,126 3,926 Contract liabilities 15,906 7,843 1,095 Income tax payable 71 71 10 Amounts due to related parties 3,700 1,400 195 Operating lease liabilities, current 458 303 42 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,170 3,655 510 Total current liabilities 137,575 132,198 18,453 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 99 - - Total non-current liability 99 - - TOTAL LIABILITIES 137,674 132,198 18,453 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares (US$0.0002 par value; 250,000,000 and 250,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025; 1,986,677 and 2,790,427 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively) 3 3 - Subscription receivables (3 ) (3 ) - Treasury Stock (856 ) (856 ) (119 ) Additional paid-in capital 142,828 182,968 25,541 Statutory reserve 23,271 23,271 3,249 Retained earnings 97,118 118,452 16,535 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 472 (34 ) (5 ) Total Lucas GC Limited shareholders’ equity 262,833 323,801 45,201 Non-controlling interests 2,745 2,904 405 Total shareholders’ equity 265,578 326,705 45,606 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 403,252 458,903 64,059



