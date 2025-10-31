Caliber Launches Noteholder Debt-to-Equity Conversion Program and Completes First $1.9 Million Tranche

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caliber (Nasdaq: CWD), a diversified real estate and digital asset management platform, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a Noteholder Conversion Program (the “Program”) authorizing the ability of holders of certain of Caliber’s unsecured corporate notes to convert such notes into shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. The Program allows such noteholders to convert notes in tranches, each tranche allowing up to an aggregate of $3.0 million of such notes to be converted. Participation in the Program is entirely voluntary, with conversion prices determined according to Nasdaq’s rules for market transactions. The Program is expected to significantly reduce leverage, improve stockholders’ equity, and increase financial flexibility as Caliber advances toward its goal of profitability in 2026.

In connection with this approval, Caliber also announced the completion of 1.9 million conversion of principal balance notes with an average interest rate of 11.1%, representing approximately 561,850 shares issued at an average conversion price of $3.43 per share. This conversion immediately strengthens the Company’s balance sheet and eliminates approximately $211,090 in annual interest expense while improving cash flow..

“By methodically removing high-cost debt from our balance sheet, we are reducing interest expense and freeing up cash flow for growth,” Loeffler added. “This program represents an important next step in fortifying Caliber’s foundation as we execute on our dual strategies: expanding our private equity real estate platform and building one of the largest LINK token treasuries held by a public company.”

About Caliber (CaliberCos Inc.)

Caliber (Nasdaq: CWD) is an alternative asset manager with over $2.9 billion in Managed Assets and a 16-year track record in private equity real estate investing across hospitality, multi-family, and industrial real estate. In 2025, Caliber became the first U.S. public real estate platform to launch a Digital Asset Treasury strategy anchored in LINK, the token associated with Chainlink. This initiative bridges real and digital asset investing through an equity-funded, disciplined approach that includes staking for yield. Investors can participate via Caliber’s publicly traded equity (Nasdaq: CWD) and private real estate funds.

