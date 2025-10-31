SohoMD Launches Wefunder Campaign to Expand Access to Holistic, Outcomes-Driven Mental Health Care

New York, NY, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 31, 2025 - SohoMD, a national leader in integrative virtual mental health care, announced today that it is now live and raising capital on Wefunder, inviting the public to invest in its mission to make effective, affordable mental healthcare accessible for everyone.

SohoMD delivers psychiatry, therapy, endocrinology, and nutrition in one connected platform. Its proprietary clinical model treats the mind and body together, driving real, measurable results for patients across the country.

With over 850,000 patient visits across 15+ states, SohoMD patients report dramatic improvements:

Up to 95% of patients feel better Average symptom reduction of 41% 12 visits per patient, four times the national standard

The company has achieved more than $115 million in lifetime revenue, including $20 million in 2024, and has grown 173% over the last five years. Its leadership team brings expertise from institutions such as Mount Sinai, MIT, Columbia, NYU, Bastyr, and the National Institutes of Health. SohoMD is also in-network with major insurers - including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Optum, and Humana - making its care affordable and accessible to millions.

Looking ahead, SohoMD forecasts $102 million in revenue by 2030, fueled by advancements in AI, expanded reimbursement models, and continued national scaling within a $92 billion U.S. behavioral health market that’s growing 13% annually.

The capital raised through Wefunder will accelerate SohoMD’s growth by expanding its care network, enhancing its proprietary AI technology, launching new services, and deepening partnerships with insurers and employers nationwide.

“We’re transforming mental health care so it works for everyone,” said founder Jacques Jospitre, MD. “By investing in SohoMD, you’re helping us build the most outcomes-driven, accessible mental health platform in America.”

SohoMD’s Wefunder campaign is now live. To learn more or invest, visit wefunder.com/sohomd