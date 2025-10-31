Tiny Dreamers Studio Launches 2025 Christmas Photo Sessions to Capture Holiday Magic

Auburn, CA , Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiny Dreamers Studio, recently named one of Greater Sacramento’s top photo studios, announced the launch of its highly anticipated 2025 Christmas photo sessions. The luxury maternity photographer and newborn photographer studio invites families to capture the warmth and wonder of the season through exclusive Santa experiences and cozy pajama bed sessions.

Led by founder and photographer Bree Wright, Tiny Dreamers Studio, the region’s leading maternity photographer and newborn photographer, unveils two enchanting holiday experiences: Santa Photo Sessions and Pajama Bed Mini Sessions. These limited-edition Christmas photo sessions capture the sparkle of the season, blending genuine emotion with the studio’s signature artistry.

“The holiday season is one of the most magical times for families, and we’re thrilled to offer an elevated holiday portrait experience that goes beyond traditional mall Santa photos,” said Bree Wright, owner and photographer at the leading photo studio in the Greater Sacramento area. “Our studio becomes a winter wonderland where children can connect with Santa naturally while we capture every joyful reaction, moments that define our passion for family photography and seasonal portraits.”



Tiny Dreamers Studio

During theChristmas photo sessions, children enter a festive environment where anticipation brightens every expression. The studio, located at 11944 Masters Ct, Auburn, CA 95603, offers a setting designed to capture timeless portraits amid twinkling lights, colorful ornaments, and elegant holiday props. When the camera rests, laughter fills the space as children enjoy hot cocoa, sweet treats, and small gifts that blend excitement with the warmth of the Christmas season.





Tiny Dreamers Studio

For families seeking a quieter setting, the Pajama Bed Mini Sessions offer a cozy, playful atmosphere that highlights genuine personality and connection. Each frame captures spontaneous giggles, soft embraces, and joyful moments shared among loved ones.

As the leading photo studio in the Greater Sacramento area, Tiny Dreamers Studio upholds a reputation built on creativity, refinement, and attention to detail, specializing in luxury maternity, newborn, baby, and cake smash photography.

Tiny Dreamers Studio maintains a 4.9-star rating from over seventy-five Google reviews. Session lengths vary: newborn sessions are baby-led and typically last two to four hours to allow for feeding and comfort, while maternity, baby, and cake smash sessions average one to two hours. Every session is designed to be relaxed and unhurried, ensuring authentic, natural portraits.

Each holiday session includes a professional styling consultation, access to an exclusive prop collection, and expertly arranged lighting that ensures heirloom-quality results. Clients receive an online gallery of unedited images within one week, followed by edited portraits within two weeks. A non-refundable yet transferable booking policy provides flexibility for every participating family.

With limited availability, they encourage clients to book early. Tiny Dreamers Studio maintains a boutique philosophy that values artistry and connection. By limiting sessions to twelve per month, the studio ensures every experience is relaxed, personal, and defined by creativity and craftsmanship.

To learn more about Tiny Dreamers Studio, visit https://tinydreamersstudio.com.

About Tiny Dreamers Studio

Founded in 2009, Tiny Dreamers Studio is a luxury maternity and newborn photography studio in Auburn, California, serving the Greater Sacramento area. The studio, under the direction of Bree Wright, creates refined, story-driven portraits that celebrate life’s milestones, offering a full-service experience with professional styling, designer gowns, handcrafted sets, and artistic editing. Recognized by BestPhotoStudios.com as one of the top studios in the region, Tiny Dreamers Studio continues to redefine family portraiture through craftsmanship, comfort, and warmth.

###

Media Contact

Tiny Dreamers Studio

Address: 11944 Masters Ct, Auburn, CA 95603

Phone: (530) 557-0529

Website: https://tinydreamersstudio.com

Attachment