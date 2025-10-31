Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Updated Bandeira Lithium Project Feasibility Study

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQB: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) reports that it has filed the independent NI 43-101 compliant technical report for the Bandeira Lithium Project (“Bandeira” or the “Project”), titled “Bandeira Lithium Project, National Instrument (NI) 43-101 Technical Report—Definitive Feasibility Study Update, Araçuaí–Itinga, Minas Gerais, Brazil” (the “2025 Technical Report”), with an effective date of September 17, 2025, and dated October 31, 2025.

The 2025 Bandeira Technical Report was prepared by representatives of experienced consulting groups: RTEK, GE21 and L&M, each of whom is a Qualified Person, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), as reported in the Company's news release dated September 17, 2025.

The 2025 Bandeira Technical Report can be found on the Company's website at www.lithiumionic.com, as well as on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Persons

Each of following Qualified Persons (“QPs”), as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, are independent of Lithium Ionic. The QPs have reviewed and approved the contents of this news release and confirm that it fairly and accurately reflects, in the form and context in which it appears, the information contained in the respective sections of the 2025 Technical Report for which they are responsible.

Name of Qualified Person Qualifications Affiliations Brian Colin Talbot BSc (Hons), FAusIMM R-Tek Carlos José Evangelista Silva P.Geo., MSc, AIG GE21 Hugo Ribeiro de Andrade Filho P.Eng., FAusIMM GE21 Juliano Felix de Lima MAIG (CP) GE21 Porfírio Cabaleiro Rodriguez P.Eng., BSc, FAIG GE21 João Augusto Hilário de Souza B.A.Sc., MBA L&M Advisory Noel Mark O´Brien BE (Met), MBA, FAusIMM R-Tek Bernardo Horta de Cerqueira Viana MBA, FAIG GE21



RTEK Compensation for Completed Feasibility Study

The Company confirms that, further to its October 3, 2025 press release, it has issued 7,430,305 common shares to RTEK International DMCC (“RTEK”) pursuant to a services agreement dated April 2, 2025. The shares were issued as consideration for RTEK’s technical and strategic advisory services provided in connection with the completion of Lithium Ionic’s NI 43-101 Feasibility Study for the Bandeira Project (see September 17, 2025 press release). The issuance has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its flagship Itinga and Salinas projects cover 11,684 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Itinga Project is situated in the same region as CBL’s Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.’s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to results of the feasibility study, the economic viability of the Bandeira project, the Company’s ability to finance and develop the Bandeira project, the prospectivity and development of the Company’s mineral properties, the services agreement with RTEK, the termination of the K2 Option Agreement and the Company’s future plans. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

