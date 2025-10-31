Datavault AI Issues Formal Response to Wolfpack Research’s Malicious Short Report; Company Affirms the Strength of Its Intellectual Property, Leadership, and Strategic Direction

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) (“Datavault,” “DVLT,” or the “Company”), a leader in data tokenization and management, has noted that Wolfpack Research recently issued a self-serving and malicious short report targeting the Company and its Chief Executive Officer, Nathaniel T. Bradley. The Company strongly condemns this action and issues the following formal statement:

1. The Wolfpack Research Report Contains False and Defamatory Claims Aimed at Manipulating DVLT Stock for Financial Gain

The Wolfpack Research report includes numerous false, misleading, and defamatory statements intended to manipulate Datavault AI’s stock for the financial benefit of short sellers.

These claims lack factual foundation and have caused reputational harm to the Company and its stockholders. Wolfpack Research has openly acknowledged its short position in DVLT shares—demonstrating that its so-called “research” is driven by self-interest rather than truth.

“It’s obvious that these actors are financially benefitting from spreading false information,” said Nathaniel Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of Datavault AI. “We intend to file suit to hold Wolfpack Research accountable for its malicious conduct and to protect the rights of our shareholders.”

Short selling is a recognized market practice; however, intentional market manipulation through false and defamatory statements is not. The Company is evaluating Wolfpack Research’s actions and will pursue all legal remedies available under applicable law.

2. Datavault AI Has Engaged Legal Counsel and Formally Demanded Wolfpack Research Cease and Desist its Tortious Conduct

Datavault AI has retained Paul Hastings LLP and Dickinson Wright PLLC to advise on litigation strategy and regulatory action. The Company is evaluating its legal rights and intends to pursue all available remedies to protect its reputation and the legitimate interests of its stockholders.

Jacob Frenkel, Securities Enforcement Practice Chair at Dickinson Wright PLLC and lead litigation counsel for Datavault AI, stated: “the proper place for such purveyors and backers of ‘short and distort’ content is in a defendant’s chair in a courtroom, and that is exactly where the Company intends to put Wolfpack Research. Such abusive, fraudulent and manipulative practices mislead the market, sow distrust and harm shareholders. Mr. Bradley is committed to acting with the best interest of his Company’s shareholders, which is the precise reason for pursuing legal recourse against such defamatory report-writers. The lawsuit will spell out the false and misleading statements with specificity to the point of being a roadmap for federal enforcement authorities also to put the authors and instigators of the Wolfpack Research report in a defendant’s chair.”

3. Datavault AI Reaffirms the Strength of Its Intellectual Property and Strategic Value

Datavault AI’s value is anchored in its robust intellectual property portfolio, which comprises over 70 U.S. and international patents covering AI-driven data valuation, inaudible audio signal technology, blockchain tokenization frameworks, and enterprise data monetization systems.

“Our strategy is rooted in IP and execution, not speculation,” said Bradley. “The technology we’ve developed is already creating value across industries —from digital identity and healthcare to acoustic data and real-world asset tokenization. That foundation is unshakable.”

Datavault’s IP portfolio provides licensing revenue opportunities and a formidable barrier to entry for competitors. Recent patent grants include those covering carbon-credit tokenization on blockchain, virtual-reality data integration, and AI-driven audio tracking systems.

4. Professional History of Nathaniel T. Bradley

Nathaniel T. Bradley is a prolific American inventor and entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience in mobile marketing, audio processing, AI, and data monetization. He founded AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), pioneering digital accessibility technology used worldwide, and later Augme Technologies / Hipcricket, a mobile advertising platform that served Fortune 500 clients. Bradley was recognized as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist and received the Edison Gold Award for Social Impact.

At Datavault AI, Bradley has led the development of innovations in AI data valuation, blockchain for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and AI-powered audio communication through the Company’s ADIO® technology. His reputation for building mission-driven, patent-protected platforms is widely recognized across both technology and capital markets.

Recent Successes and Milestones



Formed a strategic alliance with NYIAX to enable smart-contract data exchanges. Completed the acquisition of CompuSystems Inc. (CSI) assets, expanding enterprise event data capabilities. Launched the WiSA E Endeavour™ Receiver Module through the Company’s Acoustic Science division. Partnered with Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. and Harrison Global Holdings Inc. to launch “The X Club” for the global XRP community. Signed a 12-month national media series with New to The Street to enhance investor visibility. Clarified executive vesting disclosures to reinforce corporate governance transparency. Announced the incorporation and preparation of launching four independent data-exchanges – International Elements Exchange Inc., International NIL Exchange Inc., Information Data Exchange Inc., and American Political Exchange Inc., leveraging Datavault AI’s patent portfolio (now exceeding 70 assets) and targeting real-world asset tokenization, NIL rights monetization, corporate data marketplaces and political donation transparency.



