Luxxcoin Confirms Token Generation Event (TGE) on November 24, 2025, and Launch of “Hero Rewards” Competitive Distribution Model

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxxcoin (“$LUX”), the competitive MemeFi project built on Solana, today announced that its official Token Generation Event (TGE) will take place on November 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM UTC.

The TGE marks the introduction of $LUX into the public market with an initial circulating supply of 7.4 billion LUX (7.4% of the total 100 billion supply) at launch. The initial liquid allocation is structured as follows:

3.0B LUX reserved for centralized exchange listings and liquidity;

3.0B LUX allocated to IEO / public sale;

1.2B LUX allocated to early supporters migrating from wLUX to LUX via the official swap window;

0.2B LUX allocated to airdrop.





All remaining supply is locked at TGE and is not entering circulation on day one. This design aims to protect early market structure and reward committed holders rather than enabling aggressive early unlock behavior.

Centralized & Decentralized Listing Plan

Luxxcoin has signed listing terms with Biconomy.com as one of its first centralized exchange partners for November 24. Additional listings are in progress with a target of more than ten (10+) centralized exchanges following TGE, alongside initial liquidity on Raydium, one of the leading DEXs in the Solana ecosystem.

“Liquidity access matters, but so does credibility,” said Roy Mayer, Founder of Luxxcoin. “We are not doing a slow or quiet launch. We are entering the market with multiple CEX listings, Raydium DEX liquidity, and a transparent reward model that is visible on-chain from day one. That’s the standard we set for ourselves.”

The Hero Rewards Model: Utility Begins on Day One

The November 24 TGE is also the official opening of Luxxcoin’s first “Hero Rewards” season.

Hero Rewards is Luxxcoin’s core competitive mechanic. Every 60 days, Luxxcoin tracks wallet behavior on-chain and ranks wallets using a transparent scoring model. At the end of each season, the top 50 scoring wallets share a fixed pool of 1,000,000,000 LUX. All payouts are publicly viewable on-chain.

Scoring does not simply reward the largest buyer. The Luxxcoin model measures four main behavioral inputs:



Holdings: how much LUX a wallet actually holds.

Hold time: how long the wallet has continuously held LUX without panic-selling.

Commitment value: how much real value the wallet has put in.

Discipline: selling behavior and dumping penalties.





To prevent a single whale from dominating the board, Luxxcoin applies an anti-whale cap: only the first 20,000,000 LUX in a wallet count at full scoring weight. Holding 200,000,000 LUX does not give 10x more ranking power. This is designed to keep the leaderboard competitive and to make early seasons winnable by serious holders, not just funds.

Public Transparency + Competitive Economy

At TGE, Luxxcoin is activating the first public “Hero Rewards” season, where every 60-day cycle ends with 1,000,000,000 LUX distributed across the top 50 scoring wallets. All rankings and payouts will be publicly visible.

Luxxcoin is publishing an on-chain, data-driven leaderboard that displays each wallet’s rank, score, LUX holdings, historical wins, and total rewards earned. Every payout to every winning wallet is traceable on Solana. This turns Luxxcoin into a live, auditable competition rather than a closed allocation model.

“Most projects talk about community,” said Mayer. “We’re making the community measurable. The top 50 wallets are not rumors in a Discord screenshot - they’re published, verified, and permanently recorded. If you win, the entire market can see it.”

This structure is designed to create ongoing demand for positioning, not just day-one speculation. Luxxcoin is intentionally rewarding conviction over time: consistent holders with disciplined behavior keep climbing the board, while reckless dumping is penalized in scoring.

Fair Launch Positioning

Luxxcoin is built around three simple principles:

Visibility - all reward logic and payouts are auditable.

Merit - rewards are earned by behavior, not by private allocations.

Access - $LUX is entering centralized exchanges and Raydium DEX on day one, not months later.





“We’re here to make holding competitive,” Mayer added. “If you believe in the project early, you’re not just a spectator - you’re literally on the scoreboard.”

About Luxxcoin

Luxxcoin ($LUX) is a MemeFi project on Solana built around competitive holding. Every 60 days, Luxxcoin distributes 1,000,000,000 LUX to the top 50 wallets ranked by its public “Hero Rewards” scoring model. Anti-whale caps, transparent scoring, and on-chain payout proofs are designed to make the system fair, auditable, and hostile to manipulation. The Luxxcoin TGE is scheduled for November 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM UTC.

Official Links

Website: https://www.luxxcoin.io/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Luxx_Coin

Telegram Community: https://t.me/LuxxCoin

Media Contact: press@luxxcoin.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Luxxcoin. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f4bf127-d8a9-4ec9-9a29-139db74065f3