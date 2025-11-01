ASAP Water Damage Restoration Los Angeles Announces New 24/7 Emergency Response Program with Free Thermal Imaging and IICRC-Certified Technicians

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAP Water Damage Restoration introduces a 24/7 Emergency Response Program featuring free thermal imaging inspections and IICRC-certified technicians to help Los Angeles homeowners detect hidden moisture faster and reduce property damage.





With more than 25 years of industry experience, ASAP continues to lead the city’s restoration sector by combining rapid response times, advanced moisture detection, and transparent pricing to protect homes and businesses from costly water and mold damage.

“Water emergencies can happen at any hour and that’s exactly why our new program ensures help is always minutes away,” said a company spokesperson. “Our IICRC-certified team uses advanced thermal imaging to locate hidden moisture other companies often miss. Whether it’s a burst pipe at midnight or flood damage during a storm, we’re ready 24/7 to restore peace of mind.

Comprehensive Water Damage and Mold Remediation Services

ASAP Water Damage Restoration offers complete property restoration solutions with specialized emergency water damage restoration Los Angeles services available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The company provides comprehensive services including:

Emergency water extraction using powerful pumps and commercial vacuums

Advanced structural drying with air movers and industrial dehumidifiers

Free thermal imaging inspection to detect hidden moisture behind walls and under floors

Burst pipe cleanup and repair for aging LA plumbing systems

Ceiling and wall restoration for water-damaged drywall

Roof leak repair following Los Angeles storms

Professional mold remediation with HEPA filtration and containment

Mold inspection and air quality testing

Post-remediation verification testing

Insurance claim assistance and direct billing

As an IICRC-certified water damage restoration company, ASAP Water Damage Restoration follows industry gold standards for restoration practices. The company's advanced thermal imaging technology allows technicians to identify moisture trapped behind walls, under floors, and in hidden spaces a critical capability for Los Angeles's older homes where water damage often goes undetected until serious problems develop.

What Sets ASAP Water Damage Restoration Apart

What distinguishes ASAP Water Damage Restoration from competitors is the company's combination of advanced technology, rapid response capabilities, and deep understanding of Los Angeles properties. The company's comprehensive approach includes:

IICRC-Certified Technicians : Gold standard training and certification for water damage restoration, ensuring precision and professional care in every project

: Gold standard training and certification for water damage restoration, ensuring precision and professional care in every project 24/7 Emergency Availability : Round-the-clock response across all Los Angeles neighborhoods, with crews ready to deploy within 60 minutes or less

: Round-the-clock response across all Los Angeles neighborhoods, with crews ready to deploy within 60 minutes or less Free Thermal Imaging Inspection : Advanced camera technology detects hidden moisture behind walls, ceilings, and floors at no cost—technology most competitors don't offer

: Advanced camera technology detects hidden moisture behind walls, ceilings, and floors at no cost—technology most competitors don't offer 25+ Years of Experience : Specialized expertise restoring older Los Angeles properties in neighborhoods where aging infrastructure and poor ventilation create unique challenges

: Specialized expertise restoring older Los Angeles properties in neighborhoods where aging infrastructure and poor ventilation create unique challenges Transparent Pricing : Free, no-obligation inspections with honest, upfront estimates and no hidden fees customers know costs before work begins

: Free, no-obligation inspections with honest, upfront estimates and no hidden fees customers know costs before work begins Insurance Expertise : Simplified claims process with direct billing to major providers including State Farm, Allstate, Farmers, Liberty Mutual, and AAA

: Simplified claims process with direct billing to major providers including State Farm, Allstate, Farmers, Liberty Mutual, and AAA Beat or Match Price Guarantee : Commitment to competitive pricing without sacrificing quality or service

: Commitment to competitive pricing without sacrificing quality or service Fully Licensed & Insured: Complete peace of mind with proper licensing, bonding, and insurance coverage

Serving All Los Angeles Neighborhoods

ASAP Water Damage Restoration proudly serves neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles, including South Los Angeles, Highland Park, El Sereno, Lincoln Heights, Koreatown, Mid-City, West Los Angeles, East Hollywood, Pico-Union, Westlake, Echo Park, Boyle Heights, and surrounding communities throughout LA County.

The company's extensive experience with Los Angeles's diverse architectural landscape from historic homes in Lincoln Heights and Echo Park to modern commercial buildings in Koreatown—ensures restoration solutions tailored to each property's specific needs. Recent projects include emergency flood response in Echo Park, burst pipe restoration in Mid-City, mold remediation in Pico-Union, and commercial water damage restoration in Koreatown.

Advanced Mold Remediation Services

Beyond water damage restoration, ASAP Water Damage Restoration specializes in professional mold remediation , a critical service for Los Angeles properties where coastal humidity, aging infrastructure, and common roof leaks create ideal conditions for mold growth. The company's mold services include:

Comprehensive mold inspection and air quality testing

HEPA filtration and containment to prevent spore spread

Safe removal from drywall, wood framing, HVAC systems, and insulation

Post-remediation verification testing to confirm safe mold levels

Advanced odor elimination technology

24/7 emergency mold remediation for rapid containment

The company's strict safety protocols and hospital-grade HEPA filtration systems ensure complete mold elimination while protecting indoor air quality—especially critical for Los Angeles homes with children, seniors, or immunocompromised individuals.

Streamlined Restoration Process

ASAP Water Damage Restoration has refined its emergency response process to minimize damage and stress:

Immediate Response: 24/7 emergency dispatch available by phone or online request, with rapid deployment across Los Angeles Free On-Site Assessment: Certified technicians arrive quickly to inspect damage and use advanced thermal imaging to detect hidden moisture Immediate Restoration: Water extraction, structural drying, mold prevention, and property restoration begin immediately using industrial-grade equipment Insurance Coordination: Complete claims assistance including damage documentation, estimate submission, and direct billing to insurance providers

About ASAP Water Damage Restoration Los Angeles

Established over 25 years ago, ASAP Water Damage Restoration Los Angeles is a fully licensed and insured water damage restoration and mold remediation company serving Los Angeles County, California. The company specializes in emergency water extraction, structural drying, mold removal, and complete property restoration for residential and commercial properties.

With IICRC-certified technicians, advanced thermal imaging technology, and decades of experience serving Los Angeles's unique properties, ASAP Water Damage Restoration has earned a perfect 5.0-star rating and become the trusted choice for homeowners and business owners facing water emergencies. The company's commitment to 24/7 availability, transparent pricing, and rapid response often within 60 minutes has made it Los Angeles's premier water damage restoration provider.

The company is headquartered at 925 N La Brea Ave, 4th floor, Los Angeles, CA 90038, and maintains 24/7 emergency service availability throughout Los Angeles County. ASAP Water Damage Restoration works directly with all major insurance companies to simplify the claims process and ensure fair, prompt coverage for restoration services.

For more information or to request emergency service, call (323) 677-2811 or email info@asapwaterdamagerestorationlosangeles.com.

Media Contact:

ASAP Water Damage Restoration Los Angeles

Phone: (323) 677-2811

Email: info@asapwaterdamagerestorationlosangeles.com

Address: 925 N La Brea Ave, 4th floor, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Hours: 24/7 Emergency Service (Monday-Saturday), Sunday (Closed)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c76a0c5e-45fb-4c52-b772-34e9465cddb9