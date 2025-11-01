5x Dashboard Launches “CreatorBoard Automations” for Lark & Discord; Full-Service TikTok Shop Partner Agency Scales Brands to $100K+/Month

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5x Dashboard, a TikTok Shop Seller Partner (TSP) agency based in Bushwick, today launched CreatorBoard Automations, a built-in technology suite that plugs into brands’ Lark and Discord communities to automate creator operations and daily performance reporting. The launch formalizes 5x Dashboard’s full-service TikTok Shop management program that has repeatedly scaled U.S. ecommerce brands to $100,000+ in monthly GMV.

What really makes 5x Dashboard unique (and better)

Full-service management with built-in technology: Proprietary tools used by the 5x Dashboard team to run growth—no extra tools required from the brand.

Predictable scale: Smart funnels and repeatable processes that take brands from $0 to $100K+/mo and beyond (with cases up to $500K+/mo).

Creator network with real throughput: Access to a creator community collectively driving $4M+ GMV per month on TikTok Shop.

Compounding creator flywheel: Seeding and activation across 5+ distinct funnels for steady onboarding, re-activation, and durable performance.

Daily visibility for faster decisions: Automated daily reports with GMV cards, top-performing products/videos, and discount or inventory alerts.

Relationship-first approach: Long-term creator partnerships (retainers, incentives, recognition) instead of one-off transactions.

Official ecosystem signals:TikTok Shop Partner (TSP), TikTok Approved Developer, and recognized #1 gamified creator community app in the Marketing tab.

How 5x CreatorBoard supports results

5x CreatorBoard is the software platform that powers 5x Dashboard’s management systems for brands' internal Lark groups and their Lark L3 creator communities and Discord communities.

1. Lark Notifications for Daily Reporting of Key Shop Metrics (for internal teams)

5x CreatorBoard integrates into brands' internal Lark teams to enable automated, real-time reporting on key shop metrics. This helps the internal brand team stay up-to-date with important performance data without involving creators in these specific reports. Features include:

Daily GMV report cards by product, live, and video, to track sales and performance metrics.

Top-3 product performance and weekly top-video rollups to identify the most profitable products and content.

Sample Quality: Displays the total Samples Approved yesterday, along with the creator handles and their corresponding marketplace GMV.

Inventory threshold alerts to notify brands when product stock drops below 500 units, helping brands maintain inventory levels.

Product discount tracking to monitor active discounts and ensure profitability.

2. Lark L3 Creator Communities (for creators)

5x CreatorBoard also integrates directly into brands' existing Lark L3 creator communities. This enables full engagement with creators while ensuring brands can manage and motivate their creator network effectively. Key features include:

Daily point-based leaderboards: $10 GMV = 1 point, used to incentivize creators.

Custom engagement challenges: Points for completing specific tasks, ensuring ongoing creator activity.

Milestone campaigns: Reward creators when they reach GMV-based milestones, keeping them motivated.

Retainer creator performance monitoring: Track creator metrics (videos, live hours, GMV) and receive notifications about pending payments and performance within Lark.

3. Discord Communities of Brands

For brands managing their creator network through Discord, 5x CreatorBoard integrates directly into existing Discord servers to support:

GMV-based leaderboards: Track creator performance based on GMV for your TikTok shop.

Leaderboard rank change notifications: Keep creators informed of any changes in their rankings to foster healthy competition.

Top-3 video highlights: Showcase the top-performing videos in your Discord community to keep everyone engaged and motivated.

Retainer creator performance monitoring: Track creator performance directly in Discord (videos, live hours, GMV), ensuring all relevant metrics are visible to creators.

Availability

5x Dashboard serves U.S. ecommerce brands expanding on TikTok Shop. Briefings, product walk-throughs, and customer references are available upon request.

About 5x Dashboard

5x Dashboard is a full-service TikTok Shop management agency/company headquartered in Bushwick, Brooklyn. The firm combines built-in technology with creator-led growth systems to help brands consistently surpass $100K+/month on TikTok Shop.

