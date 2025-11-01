Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Completes Roadmap Phase 1 as V1 Protocol Launch Nears

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has reached another major milestone in its development journey, successfully completing Phase 1 of its roadmap. With its V1 protocol launch now approaching on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025, the project continues to gain traction among DeFi and crypto investors looking for structured, utility-driven opportunities in the market.





What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity protocol that allows users to lend and borrow digital assets safely through smart contracts. The goal is to create a more efficient, transparent, and secure system for decentralized finance (DeFi) participants.

Users who supply assets to the protocol receive mtTokens, which automatically generate yield based on borrowing activity within the pool. For instance, depositing 10 USDC results in 10 mtUSDC that steadily grows in value as borrowers pay interest. Borrowers, on the other hand, can access loans with flexible rates determined by market utilization and collateral type.

If the collateral value drops below a certain threshold, automated liquidation ensures the protocol remains solvent, a key safeguard that helps maintain balance between lenders and borrowers.

Rapid Presale Growth and Investor Momentum

Momentum around Mutuum Finance’s presale has remained strong, with the project raising over $18 million to date and attracting a growing community of more than 17,600 holders. The ongoing Phase 6 of the presale is now over 80% complete, signaling strong market confidence as the team prepares for the next phase of its rollout.

Each MUTM token is currently priced at $0.035, with the next stage set to increase to $0.04 and the confirmed launch price fixed at $0.06. Out of the 4 billion total token supply, 1.82 billion tokens are allocated to the presale, ensuring clarity and predictability in token distribution.

Over 785 million tokens have already been sold, showing how demand has accelerated with each phase. Each round has sold out faster than the last, reflecting both increased investor awareness and strong belief in the project’s long-term vision.

The Next Major Milestone

The upcoming V1 launch on the Sepolia Testnet marks a major step forward for Mutuum Finance. The release will include the protocol’s main components: a Liquidity Pool, mtTokens, Debt Tokens, and an automated Liquidator Bot.

The Liquidity Pool will serve as the foundation for all lending and borrowing activities, supporting ETH and USDT in the initial release. These assets were chosen for their high liquidity and reliability, ensuring stable performance during testing. mtTokens will represent deposits and accrue yield, while Debt Tokens will represent borrower liabilities. The Liquidator Bot will automatically monitor under-collateralized positions, ensuring protocol health and fairness for all participants.

Security, Transparency, and Investor Trust

Security remains a core focus for Mutuum Finance. The project completed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score, reinforcing its commitment to reliability and code safety. Additionally, it has introduced a $50,000 bug bounty program to encourage responsible testing and strengthen confidence before mainnet release.

Community engagement also plays a central role. The 24-hour leaderboard system rewards the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM tokens, encouraging participation while maintaining full transparency in presale progress.

To make entry easier, direct card purchases are now supported with no buying limits, opening the door to a wider range of investors who want to participate before the next price increase.

Upcoming Stablecoin and Layer-2 Expansion

Beyond the lending protocol, Mutuum Finance plans to launch an on-demand USD-pegged stablecoin, backed by overcollateralized loans within the platform. This stablecoin will be minted and burned dynamically, helping stabilize liquidity and maintain long-term sustainability.

The team also aims to deploy across Layer-2 networks to reduce gas costs and improve transaction speed. Combined with oracle integrations, such as Chainlink for accurate price data, these upgrades will enhance performance and ensure safer liquidations across volatile markets.

Whale Interest and Phase 6 Nearing Completion

With Phase 6 now 80% complete, Mutuum Finance continues to attract larger investors. Several whale allocations have been reported, with some exceeding six-figure contributions. These inflows highlight growing institutional-style interest and add credibility to the project’s long-term outlook.

Analysts note that this level of engagement often appears before major milestones, suggesting that the presale could close sooner than expected as the $0.04 pricing round approaches.

Mutuum Finance’s progress so far shows clear execution and strong investor momentum. With over $18 million raised, a 90/100 CertiK score, and a V1 launch confirmed for Q4 2025, the project continues to stand out as one of the best DeFi cryptos to watch before 2026.

