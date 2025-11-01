MEDIAALPHA INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds MediaAlpha Investors to Contact the Firm Regarding Ongoing Investigation

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In MediaAlpha (MAX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MediaAlpha, Inc. (“MediaAlpha” or the “Company”) (NYSE:MAX) on behalf of MediaAlpha stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether MediaAlpha has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On June 24, 2024, Wolfpack Research published a report entitled "MAX: Our Investigation Reveals MAX Is Participating in Consumer Fraud." In pertinent part, Wolfpack announced that it was "short the insurance lead generator, MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) following our research into the company's [Health Insurance] segment[.]" Wolfpack stated that it believed "[MediaAlpha] uses dishonest and sometimes outright fraudulent ads along with deceptive websites to trick consumers into providing their personal information in exchange for a health insurance ‘quote.' [MediaAlpha] then sells this information as raw lead data or uses it to generate clicks or calls for its lead-buying partners. Our investigation indicates as much as 78% of [MediaAlpha's] Health [Insurance] lead-buying partners are running boiler room health insurance scams or are flagrantly violating laws concerning telemarketing."

On this news, MediaAlpha's stock price fell $1.92 per share, or 11.84%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $14.29 per share on June 25, 2024.

Then, on November 4, 2024, MediaAlpha disclosed receipt of a letter from the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") staff stating that the FTC staff was "prepared to recommend the filing of a complaint against the Company," claiming that MediaAlpha falsely "represented itself as affiliated with government entities, made misleading claims (in particular regarding health insurance products and use of consumers' personal information) and utilized deceptive advertising."

On this news, MediaAlpha's stock price fell $4.46 per share, of 27.7%, to close at $11.62 per share on November 5, 2024.

Then, on August 6, 2025, MediaAlpha announced it was settling claims with the FTC for $45 million. According to the FTC's complaint, MediaAlpha would use advertisements and websites claiming to provide health insurance quotes to collect information from consumers looking for insurance, while in reality, MediaAlpha sold nothing to consumers, and the consumer information it collected would be sold to telemarketers. According to the FTC, MediaAlpha sold approximately 119 million leads about consumers in 2024 alone.



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country.

