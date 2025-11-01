IMS Hash Launches New XRP Hash Power Platform, Leading a New Model for Ripple Asset Growth

Chicago, Illinois, Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMS Hash, a leading global provider of crypto asset computing services, has officially launched its new XRP Hash Power Platform, powered by Ripple technology.

The launch of this innovative platform marks a significant upgrade in cloud computing efficiency, security, and profitability, ushering in a new era of “holding and earning” for XRP users worldwide.





The Perfect Combination of XRP and Hash Power

As one of the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, XRP is renowned for its fast transaction speeds, low fees, and high liquidity, making it widely used in cross-border payments and enterprise-level settlement systems.

IMS Hash combines XRP’s efficient payment capabilities with advanced computing services, creating a new way to increase asset value:

Users no longer need to purchase or maintain physical equipment.

They simply use XRP to purchase hashing power contracts, and the system automatically allocates device resources and generates daily returns — truly making “crypto assets work for you.”

Four Core Advantages Empower Global Investors

1️⃣ Direct XRP Deposit

The IMS Hash platform allows users to purchase computing power directly with XRP, eliminating the need to exchange other tokens or perform cumbersome transfers — making the investment experience simpler and more convenient.

2️⃣ Multi-Level Security

The platform utilizes a multi-encrypted wallet system, separate hot and cold storage, and a real-time risk control system to fully safeguard user assets.

3️⃣ Global Operational Support

IMS Hash operates data centers and technical teams worldwide. With multi-language interfaces and 24/7 online customer service, it provides a seamless global user experience.

4️⃣ Transparent Revenue and Efficient Settlement

A daily automatic settlement mechanism ensures real-time payment of profits. Users can withdraw or reinvest at any time, ensuring open, transparent, and flexible returns.





Easily Earn XRP Cloud Computing Power in Just Four Steps

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit the IMS Hash official website and register for free to receive a $15 hashrate bonus .

Step 2: Deposit XRP

Go to the Deposit Center, copy the wallet address provided by the platform, and transfer funds from an exchange or personal wallet.

Step 3: Select a Hash Contract

The platform offers a variety of hashrate packages (short-term, high-yield, and long-term) to suit different investment preferences.

Contract Price Contract Duration Daily Income Total Revenue Contract Price $100 2 $3 $100 + $6 $100 $500 5 $6.00 $500 + $30 $500 $1,000 12 $13.00 $1,000 + $156 $1,000 $3,000 18 $42.00 $3,000 + $756 $3,000 $5,000 25 $75.00 $5,000 + $1,875 $5,000 $8,000 30 $128.00 $8,000 + $3,840 $8,000

Step 4: Claim Daily Income

Once the contract is activated, the system automatically generates daily income based on your hashrate and deposits it into your account in real time — providing a stable passive income stream.





Building a New "Asset-as-a-Service" Ecosystem

IMS Hash is committed to its mission of “making crypto assets more efficient and hashrate more accessible”, and continuously optimizes its global data center layout and algorithmic models.

Through the XRP computing platform, investors can continuously increase the value of their digital assets without complex operations, truly achieving the dual rewards of “coin price growth + hashrate income.”

IMS Hash also plans to launch computing power products for BTC, DOGE, and ETH, building a more diverse and robust income ecosystem for global users.





Conclusion: Leading a New Era in Crypto Assets

IMS Hash’s newly launched XRP computing power platform not only provides XRP holders with a flexible, low-threshold value-added channel, but also promotes the crypto industry toward intelligent and inclusive development.

In the future wave of the crypto economy, IMS Hash will continue to focus on technological innovation and user experience, striving to become a global leader in computing power investment.

Official Information

Official Website: https://imshash.com

Official Email: info@imshash.com

Official Address: 128 City Road, London, England, EC1V 2NX

Let your XRP generate daily income for you in the cloud — and embark on a new chapter in crypto wealth!





