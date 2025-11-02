Global Times: Financial cooperation deepened for high-quality Belt and Road projects

Beijing, China, Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Export-Import Bank of China (China Eximbank) on Wednesday signed multiple cooperation agreements with international financial institutions as well as domestic and foreign enterprises at a parallel forum during the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2025, as financial cooperation is increasingly being deepened among partner countries and international organizations for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.



China Eximbank signed a cooperation agreement with the National Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Foreign Economic Activity. According to the agreement, the two sides will establish more solid peer-to-peer cooperation channels in a bid to jointly contribute to high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and the building of a community with a shared future between China and Uzbekistan.



In addition, the bank signed an agreement with the Development Bank of Kazakhstan related to major financing terms of a 2 billion yuan ($282 million) loan facility, while it also signed a memorandum of understanding with public company "Motorways Republic of Srpska", Liability Company Banja Luka.



"As the important participant and witness for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, China Eximbank actively fulfills its role as an important financier, making significant contributions to the BRI. To date, the bank's outstanding balance of loans for BRI projects has exceeded 2 trillion yuan, and the bank has outperformed the task on delivering a 350 billion yuan financing window," Chen Huaiyu, chairman of China Eximbank, said at the forum.



With the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) first proposed in 2013, China has forged high-quality BRI cooperation ties with more than 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations.



"We should take the initiative to open China wider, promote the innovative development of trade, create greater space for two-way investment cooperation, and pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation," the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China pointed out.



The BRI has become the largest platform for international investment and cooperation, helping to reduce poverty, create jobs and support innovative infrastructure. The initiative has also enabled developing nations to gain access to advanced technology and new business models, helping them build and develop their own domestic industries, Dilma Rousseff, president of the New Development Bank (NDB), said at the forum on Wednesday.



"The NDB is well-positioned to complement the core mission of the BRI," Rousseff said. She said that the China EximBank plays a foundational role in advancing the objectives of the BRI, noting that the NDB welcomes the opportunity to expand partnership with the China EximBank to reinforce their shared commitment to sustainable, resilient and regionally balanced development.



The BRI is a very important global project because it helps African countries like Morocco to develop infrastructure and connectivity, Moroccan Ambassador to China Abdelkader El Ansari told the Global Times on the sidelines of the forum.



With Morocco being among the first countries to sign the BRI, we are working with our Chinese friends to implement projects that can be beneficial to our people and to our economy, while facilitating connections and transport and trade, El Ansari said.



YB Lim Hui Ying, deputy minister of finance of Malaysia, said at the sub venue in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, via video link that BRI cooperation has delivered real and measurable results over the past 12 years.



"With China remaining our largest trading partner, infrastructure projects have reshaped connectivity across our country. Our cooperation has expanded into new areas including finance, digital technology, and green innovation," she said.



The Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2025 is being held on Beijing's Financial Street in the city's Xicheng District from Monday to Thursday under the theme of "Global Financial Development in an Era of Innovation, Transformation and Restructuring."



The forum's international scope has further expanded this year, with leaders of major international financial organizations and senior executives from top global institutions set to participate. Five overseas sub-forums, the largest number in the forum's history, are being held in Kuala Lumpur, New York, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Abu Dhabi, and Madrid.



