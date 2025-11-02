Elevium Health Launches Advanced Mental Health Clinic in Florham Park, NJ

Florham Park, NJ , Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevium Health has opened its doors in Florham Park, NJ, offering residents access to innovative, evidence-based treatments for depression, anxiety, OCD, and related mood disorders. The clinic introduces a modern approach to psychiatry through Ketamine Therapy and FDA-approved therapies such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Spravato (esketamine), all designed for individuals struggling with treatment-resistant conditions.

Unlike traditional psychiatry models, Elevium Health offers an integrative, patient-first approach that focuses on healing beyond medication management. Its team of experienced clinicians and psychiatric providers ensures that every treatment plan is customized to the individal’s needs, life goals, and medical background.



Elevium’s clinical team includes board-certified psychiatrists and specially trained medical assistants specializing in interventional therapies. Each treatment plan is developed using the latest research and customized to each patient’s mental health goals.

“Our mission is to help people rediscover clarity and control over their lives,” said Ritesha Krishnappa, psychiatrist and co-owner of Elevium Health. “True healing begins when we look beyond symptoms. I’m passionate about integrating transformative, evidence-based therapies that empower people to reconnect with themselves and reclaim their lives.”

The clinic’s offerings include a comprehensive range of interventional psychiatric treatments. Patients seeking relief from depression or anxiety may benefit from TMS Therapy, a non-invasive, drug-free treatment that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate specific areas of the brain responsible for mood regulation.



For younger patients, the clinic offers TMS for teens, a safe and effective option for adolescents (FDA-approved for ages 15+) experiencing depression who opt not to take medications or haven’t responded well to traditional medications. For patients seeking accelerated results, Elevium Health also provides Accelerated TMS Therapy, a cutting-edge version of the treatment that condenses multiple sessions into shorter periods, helping individuals achieve improvement faster.

Those exploring alternative treatment options for depression can access Ketamine Therapy and FDA-approved Spravato, two clinically proven approaches known for their rapid symptom relief and ability to enhance neuroplasticity.



Elevium Health works with most major insurance plans to make mental health care more accessible. Their staff assists patients with benefit verification prior to starting treatment, ensuring transparency and peace of mind. The clinic also offers self-pay options if preferred and/or for individuals without insurance coverage, making advanced mental health treatment accessible to a broader range of clients.

The clinic’s calm, de-medicalized modern space at 30A Vreeland Rd., Suite 304, in Florham Park, NJ, reflects its therapeutic philosophy, blending comfort, science, and trust. Patients can expect a welcoming atmosphere designed to ease anxiety and promote healing from the moment they step inside.



What makes Elevium Health stand out is its integration of neuroscience-backed therapies within a warm, human-centered care model. The clinical team believes that mental health care should not be a one-size-fits-all approach. Instead, they tailor each plan using the latest research and tools to restore emotional balance and cognitive function.

While based in Florham Park, Elevium Health serves clients throughout New Jersey and the surrounding NYC metro areas. Its mission is to expand access to high-quality interventional psychiatric care and to become a trusted resource for those who have not found success with conventional therapy or medications.

To schedule an evaluation or learn more about treatment options, visit https://www.elevium.com/ or call 973-270-9881

About Elevium Health



Elevium Health is a mental health clinic in Florham Park, NJ, offering personalized, evidence-based treatments such as TMS Therapy, Spravato (esketamine), and Ketamine Therapy for depression, anxiety, OCD, and other mental health conditions. The clinic emphasizes compassionate, patient-centered care for both insured and self-pay clients.

30A Vreeland Rd., Ste 304, Florham Park, NJ 07932

(973) 270-9881

https://www.elevium.com/

