Pavement Expert Stephen Carozza of Bedford Paving Shares Advice in HelloNation Video Magazine

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What habits make a driveway last longer? Many homeowners assume that asphalt driveways, known for their durability, require little to no maintenance. In an article featured in HelloNation , Stephen Carozza of Bedford Paving explains how small changes in daily care can significantly extend the life of this essential home surface.

Carozza points out that asphalt, while tough, is still vulnerable to heat, moisture, and vehicle pressure. On hot days, the surface softens, making it more susceptible to dents from heavy vehicles like trailers or RVs. These weak spots can develop into cracks as the pavement cools and contracts. Avoiding parking heavy loads during high temperatures is a simple preventive measure that reduces early damage.

Routine maintenance also plays a crucial role in preserving driveway strength. The article highlights sealcoating every two to three years as a vital step. This protective layer blocks moisture, shields against UV rays, and guards against damage from oil or chemicals. Without sealcoating, asphalt becomes brittle and more prone to cracking. Additionally, keeping the surface clean by removing leaves, dirt, and debris prevents trapped moisture that accelerates deterioration. Ensuring proper drainage and avoiding harsh cleaning chemicals further protects the asphalt’s integrity.

By adopting these small but effective habits, homeowners can reduce the risk of costly repairs while keeping their driveways smooth and functional for years. Carozza emphasizes that consistent care not only enhances appearance but also preserves the structure of the pavement.

Homeowners can read more about how minor adjustments can lead to long-term savings in Small Changes That Extend Driveway Life , where Stephen Carozza of Bedford Paving shares practical advice on maintaining asphalt driveways.

