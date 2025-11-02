Supreme Court Allows Appeals Ruling to Stand, Upholding CoorsTek Bioceramics’ Right to Market Pink Hip Components

Golden, United States, Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoorsTek Bioceramics has again secured the rights to market and sell their pink ceramic hip components for orthopaedic devices after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the January 2025 federal appeals court decision in the trademark case against CeramTec GmbH.

The U.S. Court of Appeals decision upheld a 2022 order by the U.S. PTO Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) canceling trademarks registered by CeramTec, who had pursued the claim of trademark rights to the color pink for their ceramic femoral heads. In its order, the TTAB found the color pink covered by the trademark registrations to be functional, and therefore any trademarks related to that color to be unregistrable.

With the Supreme Court decision, CeramTec has effectively exhausted options for continued litigation to pursue registration of trademark rights to the color pink within the U.S.

“This ruling marks a red line for CoorsTek Bioceramics in our case with CeramTec,” said Mary Gritzmacher, Chief Legal Officer. “We are gratified and relieved to receive affirmation of our longstanding position that our material formulation is predicated upon creating components that provide the best possible outcomes for patients—not a marketing tactic.”

CoorsTek initiated legal action in 2014 after Ceramtec sought to enforce its trademark and trade dress rights to the color pink used in its ceramic hip components. CoorsTek Bioceramics Permallon Tru material for ceramic hip components contains a chromium oxide additive for improved performance, including increased hardness. The pink coloring of components manufactured from Permallon Tru is a natural byproduct of the additive.

Clinical evidence shows femoral heads (hip balls) manufactured from Permallon Tru demonstrate exceptional performance and durability. Manufactured in an ISO 13485 certified and FDA compliant facility in Grand Junction, CO USA, Permallon Tru components are registered for use by customers of CoorsTek Bioceramics in multiple countries throughout North America, Asia, and Europe.

“These components are an essential part of the hip arthroplasty value chain,” said Jonathan Coors, CoorsTek CEO. “With half a million hip replacement surgeries performed annually in the U.S. alone, it is vital to have a competitive marketplace and multiple sources of supply. CoorsTek Bioceramics is proud to manufacture state-of-the-art components that offer life changing benefits to hip surgery patients across the globe.”

About CoorsTek Bioceramics

CoorsTek Bioceramics is dedicated to leading-edge manufacturing of technical ceramic implant components for the medical device industry. A wholly owned subsidiary of CoorsTek, Inc., CoorsTek Bioceramics is backed by over 110 years of technical ceramics expertise. With a focus on ceramic bearing surfaces for total joint arthroplasty, CoorsTek Bioceramics components can also be found in implant devices for neurological, cardiological, spinal, and radiation applications. Since 2005, over six million CoorsTek Bioceramics components have been sold and distributed for clinical use.

About CoorsTek

Founded in 1910 and continuously owned and operated by the Coors Family, CoorsTek is a leading global manufacturer of technical ceramics. By leveraging expertise in engineering and materials science, CoorsTek provides solutions to complex challenges in the medical, semiconductor, aerospace, energy, and other industries. With over 400 proprietary material formulations, vertically integrated systems, and unparalleled process capabilities, CoorsTek partners with its customers to make the world measurably better. Visit www.coorstek.com