Fangzhou’s “XingJie” LLM Completes Key National Filing, Setting Stage for Further AI-Driven Chronic Care Innovations

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leader in AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, was presented with a Generative AI Service Filing Certificate at the first Guangdong Provincial LLM Filing Conference in Shenzhen.

At the event, Dr. Xie Fangmin, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, remarked: “The successful launch of the ‘XingJie’ Large Language Model (‘XJ LLM’) marks another milestone in Fangzhou’s advancement of AI-driven chronic disease management. Building on this momentum, we will continue to optimize our models and enrich our AI+H2H (Hospital-to-Home) healthcare ecosystem, integrating frontier AI capabilities with professional medical services so that every user can experience smarter, more accessible, and more personalized care support.”



Dr. Xie Fangmin gave a speech at the first Guangdong Provincial LLM Filing Conference

Fangzhou’s proprietary XJ LLM, a healthcare focused AI model, officially completed the National Generative AI Service Filing (Filing No. Guangdong-XingJie-202509120089) with the Cyberspace Administration of China. The Company’s deployment of two flagship models — XJ LLM and XS LLM (announced in September 2025) — solidifies its position at the forefront of AI-powered chronic disease management. This achievement underscores the coming evolution of chronic disease management from traditional, passive inquiry based care, toward AI-powered paradigm of predictive insights and personalized care.

Serving as a cornerstone of Fangzhou’s AI+H2H ecosystem, the XJ LLM is built on three foundational innovations — technological advancement, application transformation, and operational efficiency — that collectively reshape the service experience. XJ LLM combines emotional perception and intent reasoning to anticipate user needs, acting as a central hub to coordinate multiple models for optimal speed and performance. This shift from app-based functionality to AI-driven experiences, enables natural interaction and autonomous task execution. XJ LLM’s knowledge base adapts to real-world data, reducing maintenance costs and allowing for extended AI-capabilities across end-to-end enterprise processes.

The successful filing of the XJ LLM represents a milestone in Fangzhou’s AI-enabled chronic disease management ecosystem. Alongside the previously launched XS LLM, this dual-model architecture forms an integrated AI+H2H ecosystem with comprehensive management capabilities across specialty disease areas. This ecosystem currently supports end-to-end intelligent services in fields including AI+weight management and AI+psoriasis care, delivering tailored medication guidance, and full-cycle support spanning disease education, targeted interventions, and ongoing monitoring.

Fangzhou has formed strategic partnerships with several leading pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk, Innovent Biologics, and Fosun Pharma, to jointly build industry-leading frameworks for AI-enabled disease management, accelerating the industry’s evolution towards intelligent, evidence-based care.

Going forward, Fangzhou will expand AI-driven solutions across the full spectrum of chronic disease management using its XS LLM and XJ LLM models. The company remains committed to its mission of achieving “better health for all,” by harnessing cutting-edge technology to contribute towards the vision for a healthier China.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interviews, please reach out to:

Xingwei Zhao Associate Director of Public Relations Email: pr@jianke.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d04246f-46cb-4314-827e-ee173662da8e