Sofucor Launches Black Friday Sale: Save Big on Aura, Wave, and Neo Fans

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. ceiling fan brand Sofucor today announced the official start of its nationwide Black Friday Sale, offering major savings on its most popular ceiling fan collections—Aura, Wave, and Neo—through November 30 (EST).

This year’s event marks one of Sofucor’s biggest seasonal promotions yet, giving homeowners up to $500 in total savings with $50 off every $150 spent.



Discover Sofucor’s signature fans—Aura, Wave, and Neo—featuring quiet DC motors, natural wood blades, and smart controls that bring comfort and style together effortlessly. Each fan delivers energy-efficient airflow and offers multiple ways to control it—by app, voice, or remote—so every home can find the perfect fit.

Blending natural wood with modern design, Sofucor makes great design affordable for every home.

Aura—Streamlined Comfort for Low Ceilings

Made for lower ceilings, the Aura Flush-Mount Ceiling Fan brings comfort and balance to spaces where every inch matters. Sitting close to the ceiling frees up headroom and keeps things feeling open. Its low-profile design makes it a smart choice for apartments, bedrooms, and any room with limited ceiling height.

Available finishes include matte black with walnut, silver with oak, gold with ash or walnut, and white with burly wood. The matte-black pairing feels warm and grounded, easy to live with. It’s the kind of design that doesn’t try too hard, yet somehow completes the room. From cozy bedrooms to compact living spaces, Aura feels right at home wherever comfort and quiet come first.

Wave—Everyday Grace with Quiet Precision

Wave brings a quiet elegance to living rooms, family spaces, and areas where form matters almost as much as performance. With wave-like wooden blades that whisper across the room and a soft integrated light, this model creates a calm, comfortable ambiance. The matte white finish with burly wood blades keeps the look fresh and versatile — easy to pair with modern or transitional interiors alike. Choose Wave when you want a fan that serves both design and function, effortlessly.

Neo—Smart Control Meets Modern Minimalism

For homes where smart features and minimal aesthetics converge, Neo stands out. With app or remote control, reversible airflow, and an energy-efficient DC motor, Neo offers both convenience and comfort. The warm wood‐tone blades attached to a clean, minimal housing strike a balance between natural texture and contemporary simplicity. Ideal for master suites, study areas, or any space where you favor thoughtful design and intuitive control.

Which One Is Right for You?

Low ceilings or smaller rooms → Aura

Large open spaces + design focus → Wave

Smart home setup or minimalist aesthetic → Neo

Each fan is built with Sofucor’s hallmark: quiet operation, premium finishes, and year-round comfort.

Seasonal Offer

This Black Friday, we’re making it easier to bring Sofucor comfort into more rooms. Get $50 off for every $150 spent, stackable up to $500 off. Whether you’re selecting one fan or outfitting multiple rooms, the savings add up.

For more details and to shop all of Sofucor’s Black Friday savings, visit

sofucorfan.com

About Sofucor

Every Sofucor fan is built for year-round comfort—easily switching airflow direction to cool in summer and circulate warmth in winter.

More than just an appliance, Sofucor designs ceiling fans with lights that feel like part of the home. Each fan combines quality materials, quiet DC motors, and natural finishes to deliver comfort and style that last through every season.

Backed by certification from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Sofucor fans meet rigorous efficiency standards proven to reduce utility costs, drive innovation, and minimize waste.

This commitment reflects Sofucor’s belief that smart design must also mean smart energy use—ensuring every fan performs reliably, quietly, and efficiently in any space.

